NBA Star CJ McCollum Now Owns A 300-Acre Vineyard In Oregon

Portland Trail Blazer CJ McCollum is so obsessed with wine that he now owns a 300-acre vineyard in Orgeon.

According to Food & Wine, the 30-year-old and his wife, Elise, first launched their own wine label last year but now have a vineyard to match.

“It's been just over a year since we announced the McCollum Heritage 91 label, but for far longer Elise and I have had the privilege of exploring various vineyard sites throughout the Willamette Valley,”McCollum shared. “As we explored the long-term vision of McCollum Heritage 91 and beyond, we truly craved enhancing our sense of place, which is represented by the acquisition of this beautiful property.”

While the vineyard still doesn’t officially have a name, the property is located in the Willamette Valley’s Yamhill-Carlton AVA, just located west of the Chehalem Mountains.