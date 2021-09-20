Trending:

NBA Star CJ McCollum Now Owns A 300-Acre Vineyard In Oregon

<<enter caption here>> at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on June 26, 2017 in New York City.

NBA Star CJ McCollum Now Owns A 300-Acre Vineyard In Oregon

The Portland Trail Blazer and his wife also have a wine label, McCollum Heritage 91.

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 / 03:48 PM

Written by BET Staff

Portland Trail Blazer CJ McCollum is so obsessed with wine that he now owns a 300-acre vineyard in Orgeon. 

According to Food & Wine, the 30-year-old and his wife, Elise, first launched their own wine label last year but now have a vineyard to match.  

“It's been just over a year since we announced the McCollum Heritage 91 label, but for far longer Elise and I have had the privilege of exploring various vineyard sites throughout the Willamette Valley,”McCollum shared. “As we explored the long-term vision of McCollum Heritage 91 and beyond, we truly craved enhancing our sense of place, which is represented by the acquisition of this beautiful property.”

RELATED: Mary J. Blige Reveals Surprise Sun Goddess Wine Collection

While the vineyard still doesn’t officially have a name, the property is located in the Willamette Valley’s Yamhill-Carlton AVA, just located west of the Chehalem Mountains. 

An official announcement of the 318-acre property notes that the farm borders Resonance Vineyard and features “multiple micro-climates, a five-acre reservoir, several irrigation ponds, a rock quarry and a nursery operation.”

The McCollums are still in the beginning stages of planning but plan to start laying out the vineyard by 2022.

(Photo by Paul Zimmerman/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news