Mary J. Blige Reveals Surprise Sun Goddess Wine Collection

Mary J. Blige is moving up into the wine industry after launching her first Sun Goddess Wines collection on Monday (June 29).

The limited-edition liquor selection has launched in partnership with the Italian Fantinel Winery to feature two exclusive bottles, a rosé Pinot Grigio Ramato and a Sauvignon Blanc.

"After walking through the vineyards and tasting with the Fantinel family, I felt extremely connected to the place, and more importantly, the people,” Blige said in a press release. “In that moment, I felt the same magical energy I have long tried to capture from the sun and knew this was an incredible opportunity to partner with someone who shared that passion, and together we could try to create something that evoked that feeling.”

Unveiling her new endeavor, the Grammy-award winning singer, shared the news with her fans on her Instagram.