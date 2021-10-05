Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Reacts To History Making Feat

Russell Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and on Sunday (Oct. 3) he set a newmark on the gridiron.

After defeating the San Francisco 49ers 28-21 for his second win of the young NFL season, the 32-year-old Pro Bowler became the fastest quarterback ever to win 100 games, completing the feat in just 10 seasons and four games.

Peyton Manning held the previous record of 10 seasons and 10 games. Taking to Twitter, Wilson relayed his excitement over the impressive accomplishment.

"JESUS… YOU get ALL the Glory!!!" he captioned a graphic of the fastest QBs to win 100 games with his name on the top.