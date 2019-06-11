2019 “BET AWARDS” TO RECOGNIZE ENTERTAINMENT MOGUL TYLER PERRY WITH THE ULTIMATE ICON AWARD FOR HIS CULTURAL IMPACT

REGINA HALL WILL HOST THE 19TH ANNUAL AWARDS SHOW AIRING LIVE ON SUNDAY, JUNE 23, FROM THE MICROSOFT THEATER IN LOS ANGELES AT 8PM ET

New York, NY – (June 11, 2019) –Today BET Networks announces Tyler Perry will be honored with the Ultimate Icon Award at the 19th annual “BET Awards.” The entertainment powerhouse and business mogul will be presented with the Ultimate Icon Award for his continued cultural impact in entertainment. The 2019 "BET Awards" will air LIVE on Sunday, June 23, at 8pm ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on BET.

Tyler Perry, the world-renowned producer, director, actor, screenwriter, playwright and author, built his entertainment empire up from meager beginnings. Inspired by a simple piece of advice from Oprah Winfrey, Perry began his career by simply putting his thoughts and life experiences to paper, creating the foundation of his acclaimed catalog of plays, films, television series and award-winning novels. Taking his iconic character Madea from stage to screen, Perry introduced the world to a “God-fearing, gun-toting, loud-mouthed grandmother” in 2005’s “Diary of a Mad Black Woman.” He’s since gone on to create numerous successful feature films and scripted series like “House of Payne” and “The Haves and The Have Nots” that bring messages of spiritual hope and down-home humor into homes across the country.

In the fall of 2006, Perry opened a 200,000-square-foot studio in Atlanta, which during its operation was home to over 15 films and 800 episodes of Perry’s five television series. In 2015, Tyler Perry expanded and opened a state-of-the-art film and television studio on the historic grounds of the former Fort McPherson Army Base. The new 330-acre campus is one of the largest production studios in the country, boasting 40 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, 11 purpose-build sound stages, 200 acres of green space and an expansive backlot. Perry's unique brand of inspirational entertainment has authentically spoken to and impacted black culture and helped shape the future of black entertainment.

As previously announced, the first group of performers for the 19th annual “BET Awards” include Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Migos, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lizzo, Mustard, Lil Baby, Yung Miami of City Girls, Lucky Daye and Kiana Ledé. Additionally, Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe, Morris Chestnut, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin were also announced as presenters.

The “BET AWARDS” 2019 will simulcast LIVE at 8PM ET across seven Viacom networks in the U.S. including BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1 and Logo. Internationally, the show will simulcast for the first time on BET Africa at 2AM CAT on June 24, followed by international broadcasts in the U.K. on June 24 at 9PM BST, South Korea on June 25 at 9PM KST and in France on June 25 at 9PM CEST. Internationally, BET will honor Best International Act in-show, along with the fan-voted category Best New International Act and BET International Global Good Award during the live red carpet pre-show.

Connie Orlando, Executive Vice-President, Head of Programming at BET, will serve as Executive Producer for the “BET Awards” 2019 along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

BET.com/betawards is the official site for the “BET Awards” and will have all the latest news and updates about this year's show.

