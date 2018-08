World Premiere: Snoop Dogg feat. Mali Music "New Wave" Snoop Dogg premieres the video for “New Wave,” the latest single from his #1 Gospel album, Bible of Love. "New Wave" features the soothing and soulful vocals of R&B crooner, Mali Music. Mali's powerful performance in the video reflects the song's ultimate message, which is God's unyielding love and faithfulness. Bible of Love is available online and in stores now.