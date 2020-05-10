BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room
Learn the stories of women who must deal with life-changing cancer diagnoses.
- 13:34
S1 • E1
The Story of NadiaNadia's dream of motherhood is upended when she's diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.10/05/2020
- 13:31
S1 • E2
Bonded: The Story of KendallKendall turns to her estranged mother for support as she battles an aggressive form of breast cancer.10/05/2020
- 14:14
S1 • E3
The Ballad of Lexi SmithWhile facing cancer for a second time, Lexi incorporates her real-life story into her comedy routine and finds an unexpected supporter along the way.10/05/2020
- 13:10
S1 • E4
The Story of TrinityWhen a mother's breast cancer returns, she decides to live life on her own terms.10/05/2020