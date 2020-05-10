BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room

The Story of NadiaSeason 1 E 1 • 10/05/2020
Nadia's dream of motherhood is upended when she's diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.
Watching
Full Ep
13:34
BET Her Presents: The Waiting RoomS1 • E1The Story of Nadia
Nadia's dream of motherhood is upended when she's diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.
10/05/2020
Full Ep
13:31
BET Her Presents: The Waiting RoomS1 • E2Bonded: The Story of Kendall
Kendall turns to her estranged mother for support as she battles an aggressive form of breast cancer.
10/05/2020
Full Ep
14:14
BET Her Presents: The Waiting RoomS1 • E3The Ballad of Lexi Smith
While facing cancer for a second time, Lexi incorporates her real-life story into her comedy routine and finds an unexpected supporter along the way.
10/05/2020
Full Ep
13:10
BET Her Presents: The Waiting RoomS1 • E4The Story of Trinity
When a mother's breast cancer returns, she decides to live life on her own terms.
10/05/2020
Full Ep
20:26
BET Her Presents: The Waiting RoomS2 • E1A Long Look in the Mirror
After Cynthia's diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, her difficult relationship with her daughter comes to a head.
10/18/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021