BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room
The Pink Fight
Season 4 E 2 • 09/30/2024
When an aspiring boxer is diagnosed with breast cancer, she fights for her championship gloves in and out of the ring.
Full Ep
13:34
S1 • E1BET Her Presents: The Waiting RoomThe Story of Nadia
Nadia's dream of motherhood is upended when she's diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.
10/05/2020
Full Ep
13:31
S1 • E2BET Her Presents: The Waiting RoomBonded: The Story of Kendall
Kendall turns to her estranged mother for support as she battles an aggressive form of breast cancer.
10/05/2020
Full Ep
14:14
S1 • E3BET Her Presents: The Waiting RoomThe Ballad of Lexi Smith
While facing cancer for a second time, Lexi incorporates her real-life story into her comedy routine and finds an unexpected supporter along the way.
10/05/2020
Full Ep
13:10
S1 • E4BET Her Presents: The Waiting RoomThe Story of Trinity
When a mother's breast cancer returns, she decides to live life on her own terms.
10/05/2020
Full Ep
20:26
S2 • E1BET Her Presents: The Waiting RoomA Long Look in the Mirror
After Cynthia's diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, her difficult relationship with her daughter comes to a head.
10/18/2020
Full Ep
20:28
S2 • E2BET Her Presents: The Waiting RoomLike, Comment, Subscribe
Raven, a newly engaged social media influencer, struggles with the reality of her stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer diagnosis.
10/18/2020
Full Ep
20:16
S3 • E1BET Her Presents: The Waiting RoomIt Takes Two
A stage 2 breast cancer diagnosis leaves Dayna facing chemotherapy treatments alone when her small circle of support disappears.
10/09/2021
Full Ep
20:12
S3 • E2BET Her Presents: The Waiting RoomThe Party
As Summer prepares to celebrate being five years cancer-free, her faith is tested when she receives the devastating news that her cancer has returned.
10/09/2021
Full Ep
20:15
S4 • E1BET Her Presents: The Waiting RoomOh , Baby, Baby
A high-fashion entrepreneur trying to conceive is blindsided when she learns her IVF estrogen treatments may have led to her breast cancer diagnosis.
09/30/2024
