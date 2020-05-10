BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room
The Story of Trinity
Season 1 E 4 • 10/05/2020

When a mother's breast cancer returns, she decides to live life on her own terms.

Watching

Full Ep
13:34

BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room
S1 • E1
The Story of Nadia

Nadia's dream of motherhood is upended when she's diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.
10/05/2020
Full Ep
13:31

BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room
S1 • E2
Bonded: The Story of Kendall

Kendall turns to her estranged mother for support as she battles an aggressive form of breast cancer.
10/05/2020
Full Ep
14:14

BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room
S1 • E3
The Ballad of Lexi Smith

While facing cancer for a second time, Lexi incorporates her real-life story into her comedy routine and finds an unexpected supporter along the way.
10/05/2020
Full Ep
13:10

BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room
S1 • E4
The Story of Trinity

When a mother's breast cancer returns, she decides to live life on her own terms.
10/05/2020
Full Ep
20:26

BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room
S2 • E1
A Long Look in the Mirror

After Cynthia's diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, her difficult relationship with her daughter comes to a head.
10/18/2020
Full Ep
20:28

BET Her Presents: The Waiting Room
S2 • E2
Like, Comment, Subscribe

Raven, a newly engaged social media influencer, struggles with the reality of her stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer diagnosis.
10/18/2020
