I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Robi Reed
Tyler Perry's The Oval Is Just Getting Started
Samantha Knowles Draws Attention to Black Hair Discrimination
Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Hip-Hop Reacts To The Tragic Death Of Leah LaBelle
French Montana: The American Dream
Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
This 13-Year-Old Cheerleader Serving Some Serious Sassy Face Is Taking Over Twitter As Everyone's New Favorite Meme
Man Films Racist Old Navy Encounter Where Store Managers Accused Him Of Stealing The Jacket He Wore To The Store
Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
After Joseline Hernandez Breaks Down Over Losing Custody, Stevie J Issues Petty Response
Pregnant Ciara And Her Family Crush 'Something New' Choreography In Adorable Tik Tok Video
The Visually Stunning World of Bigger
Get Exclusive Tyler Perry Content and More With BET+
It's a Woman's World in American Gangster: Trap Queens
Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort Special
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Tyler Perry's The Oval
BET Her Presents: Queen Collective
S2020
A police officer moonlights as a champion boxer.
A family grapples with finding housing in New York City.
Attica Scott fights to dismantle racist hair policies.
Tyde-Courtney Edwards shares her organization's story.
Season 1 - WEDNESDAYS 10/9c
Lena Waithe's Twenties is a comedy series about screenwriter Hattie and her best friends Marie and Nia pursuing their dreams in Los Angeles. Through leaps of faith in life and in love, the three navigate the challenges of adulthood, relationships and diversity, and learn to lean on each other along the way.
Season 2
From executive producers Lena Waithe and Halle Berry, Boomerang follows childhood friends Simone Graham and Bryson Broyer as they step out of their powerful parents' shadows and try to make their mark in business and with each other.
Season 1 - WEDNESDAYS 10/9C
An unflinching look at the Don Cornelius his Soul Train dancers, crew and musicians in an unforgiving Hollywood in the 1970s.
Wednesdays 9/8C
In this Tyler Perry drama, a seemingly perfect interracial first family becomes the White House's newest residents. But behind closed doors they unleash a torrent of lies, cheating and corruption.
Digital Original
Only on BET.com
Take a trip down memory with some of the most iconic music, films, fashion and more that helped move #theculture.
Hip hop clashes with pop culture in an exciting and groundbreaking webseries for BET.
YOUR FRONT-ROW TICKET
BET@ gives you a front-row ticket to high-profile concerts, sporting events and the world of entertainment. We're on the red carpet, backstage and behind the scenes talking to the biggest athletes and stars, and bringing it all to you.
Check out the latest and hottest breaking stories in popular culture.