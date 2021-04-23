Muhammad Ali: The People’s Champ

Muhammad Ali: The People’s Champ honors the boxing legend in a way that goes beyond a simple portrayal of historic events. Featuring T.I, Nas, Tyrese, David Banner, Common, Mike Tyson, Walt Frazier, Billy Jean King, Sugar Ray Leonard, Rosie Perez, Wood Harris and his daughter, Laila Ali, who agreed to sit for a rare interview about her father.

American heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali walks through the streets with members of the Black Panther Party, New York, New York, September 1970. Ali was sentenced to five years in prison and his championship title revoked after he was convicted of draft evasion upon his refusal to serve with the American army in Vietnam upon grounds of conscientious objection. The decision was overtuned in 1971 but Ali became a figurehead of resistance and a hero of the people. (Photo: David Fenton / Contributor / Getty Images)

