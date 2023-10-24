Celebrity Squares
The Tyler Perry Edition
Season 1 E 10 • 12/12/2023
Center square Eva Marcille commands a talented group of stars from the Tyler Perry universe, including Christian Keyes, Crystal Hayslett, Devale Ellis, KJ Smith and Brian Jordan Jr.
21:00
S1 • E5Celebrity SquaresIf It Go In Spicy, It's Gonna Come Out Spicy
The Bald Barber takes on The Collagen Athlete. Kirk Franklin is an inspiration as center square. In this episode Ashley Darby is a poser, Amin Joseph is a real character, and the late John Singleton gets a shout-out.
10/24/2023
20:59
S1 • E6Celebrity SquaresHe Need A Girl Who Don't Take Baths
The Sneaker Fiend takes on The Gamma Blue Fanatic. Bresha Webb runs the show as center square. In this episode Affion Crockett channels Jay-Z, B. Simone talks hygiene, and Kirk Franklin takes us to church.
11/07/2023
21:00
S1 • E7Celebrity SquaresThe Hood Therapist vs. The Hoochie Historian
The Hood Therapist takes on the Hoochie Historian as center square Kirk Franklin leads a congregation of stars including Tisha Campbell, Amin Joseph, Affion Crockett and more.
11/21/2023
20:30
S1 • E8Celebrity SquaresThe Suave Student vs. The Donut Philosopher
The Suave Student takes on the Donut Philosopher as celebs like Taye Diggs, Big Freedia, Tisha Campbell and Saucy Santana talk real estate plans, TikTok lingo, one-hit wonders and more.
11/28/2023
21:00
S1 • E9Celebrity SquaresYou Look Like a Modern-Day Frederick Douglass
A behavioral therapist squares off against a client service specialist with help from Tiffany Haddish, Loni Love, Amanda Seales, Saucy Santana, Big Freedia and more.
12/05/2023
21:00
S1 • E11Celebrity SquaresAin't Nothing Like a Sugar Momma
The Cosmetologist of the Ball takes on the Lit Godsister in this star-studded game with Tisha Campbell as the center square, plus Ray J, Taye Diggs, Luenell and more hilarious celebs.
12/19/2023
21:00
S1 • E12Celebrity SquaresThe Musical Chameleon vs. The Singing Admin Assistant
DC Young Fly hosts as contestants put their pop culture knowledge to the test in an outrageous game of Tic-Tac-Toe with today's biggest and brightest stars.
11/07/2023
21:00
S1 • E13Celebrity SquaresYour Butt, Your Choice America
DC Young Fly hosts as contestants put their pop culture knowledge to the test in an outrageous game of Tic-Tac-Toe with today's biggest and brightest stars.
11/28/2023
20:59
S1 • E14Celebrity SquaresAll My Life I Had To Church
DC Young Fly hosts as contestants put their pop culture knowledge to the test in an outrageous game of Tic-Tac-Toe with today's biggest and brightest stars.
11/14/2023
20:59
S1 • E17Celebrity SquaresThe Starstruck Event Producer vs. The Snacking Bey Fan
The Starstruck Event Producer takes on The Snacking Bey Fan, center square Babyface leads a group of stars, NeNe Leakes shoots her shot, and the squares debate Michael Jackson versus Prince.
01/15/2024
20:59
21:00
S1 • E16Celebrity SquaresKappa Alpha Psi vs. Alpha Phi Alpha
Kappa Alpha Psi takes on Alpha Phi Alpha while NeNe Leakes keeps it real as center square, Flau'jae spits some bars, Spice Adams busts a move and Bresha Webb channels Mary J. Blige.
12/04/2023
20:59
S1 • E20Celebrity SquaresHBCU Edition
Deon Cole takes center square for an HBCU showdown as Virginia State battles Tennessee State, Kym Whitley summons her sorors and the HU alums debate the merits of Howard versus Hampton.
01/31/2024
20:59
S1 • E18Celebrity SquaresI'm Ovulating... I'm Having His Babies... Any More Questions?
The Spiky Journalist takes on The Worldly Entrepreneur, and Tamar Braxton is the boss as the center square leading a chorus of stars, including NeNe Leakes and Sinqua Walls.
01/24/2024
20:59
S1 • E15Celebrity SquaresThe Manicured Bouncer vs. The Insta Imposter
The Manicured Bouncer takes on The Insta Imposter, and Bresha Webb is the cheerful center square leading a witty group of stars, including Karrueche Tran and Funny Marco.
02/28/2024
