Celebrity Squares

You Look Like a Modern-Day Frederick Douglass

Season 1 E 9 • 12/05/2023

A behavioral therapist squares off against a client service specialist with help from Tiffany Haddish, Loni Love, Amanda Seales, Saucy Santana, Big Freedia and more.

Full Ep
20:59
S1 • E2
Celebrity Squares
Can't Have No Cold Hot Sauce

The Nurse with Game takes on the Hype Teacher. The stars are led by center square Bobby Brown. In this episode the squares debate where to store hot sauce, DC undoes a mispronunciation, and we all learn a bit too much about Pretty Vee.
10/31/2023
Full Ep
21:00
S1 • E3
Celebrity Squares
Ooh... I Need A Napkin

Taye Diggs is center square. In this episode Karrueche Tran has a questionable title for a children's book, Safaree gets a flirtatious callout, and 85 South gets praised.
10/24/2023
Full Ep
21:00
S1 • E4
Celebrity Squares
The Girl With The Grills vs. Big Mama

The Girl with the Grills takes on Big Mama in this outrageous game of Tic Tac Toe. Taye Diggs is center square. In this episode Taye Diggs fakes 'em out, Bresha Webb goes across the pond, and Pretty Vee gets glizzy.
10/31/2023
Full Ep
21:00
S1 • E5
Celebrity Squares
If It Go In Spicy, It's Gonna Come Out Spicy

The Bald Barber takes on The Collagen Athlete. Kirk Franklin is an inspiration as center square. In this episode Ashley Darby is a poser, Amin Joseph is a real character, and the late John Singleton gets a shout-out.
10/24/2023
Full Ep
20:59
S1 • E6
Celebrity Squares
He Need A Girl Who Don't Take Baths

The Sneaker Fiend takes on The Gamma Blue Fanatic. Bresha Webb runs the show as center square. In this episode Affion Crockett channels Jay-Z, B. Simone talks hygiene, and Kirk Franklin takes us to church.
11/07/2023
Full Ep
21:00
S1 • E7
Celebrity Squares
The Hood Therapist vs. The Hoochie Historian

The Hood Therapist takes on the Hoochie Historian as center square Kirk Franklin leads a congregation of stars including Tisha Campbell, Amin Joseph, Affion Crockett and more.
11/21/2023
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E8
Celebrity Squares
The Suave Student vs. The Donut Philosopher

The Suave Student takes on the Donut Philosopher as celebs like Taye Diggs, Big Freedia, Tisha Campbell and Saucy Santana talk real estate plans, TikTok lingo, one-hit wonders and more.
11/28/2023
Full Ep
21:00
S1 • E9
Celebrity Squares
You Look Like a Modern-Day Frederick Douglass

A behavioral therapist squares off against a client service specialist with help from Tiffany Haddish, Loni Love, Amanda Seales, Saucy Santana, Big Freedia and more.
12/05/2023
Full Ep
21:00
S1 • E11
Celebrity Squares
Ain't Nothing Like a Sugar Momma

The Cosmetologist of the Ball takes on the Lit Godsister in this star-studded game with Tisha Campbell as the center square, plus Ray J, Taye Diggs, Luenell and more hilarious celebs.
12/19/2023
Full Ep
21:00
S1 • E12
Celebrity Squares
The Musical Chameleon vs. The Singing Admin Assistant

DC Young Fly hosts as contestants put their pop culture knowledge to the test in an outrageous game of Tic-Tac-Toe with today's biggest and brightest stars.
11/07/2023
Full Ep
21:00
S1 • E13
Celebrity Squares
Your Butt, Your Choice America

DC Young Fly hosts as contestants put their pop culture knowledge to the test in an outrageous game of Tic-Tac-Toe with today's biggest and brightest stars.
11/28/2023
Full Ep
20:59
S1 • E14
Celebrity Squares
All My Life I Had To Church

DC Young Fly hosts as contestants put their pop culture knowledge to the test in an outrageous game of Tic-Tac-Toe with today's biggest and brightest stars.
11/14/2023
Full Ep
20:59

S1 • E17
Celebrity Squares
The Starstruck Event Producer vs. The Snacking Bey Fan

The Starstruck Event Producer takes on The Snacking Bey Fan, center square Babyface leads a group of stars, NeNe Leakes shoots her shot, and the squares debate Michael Jackson versus Prince.
01/15/2024
Full Ep
20:59
S1 • E10
Celebrity Squares
The Tyler Perry Edition

Center square Eva Marcille commands a talented group of stars from the Tyler Perry universe, including Christian Keyes, Crystal Hayslett, Devale Ellis, KJ Smith and Brian Jordan Jr.
12/12/2023
Full Ep
21:00
S1 • E16
Celebrity Squares
Kappa Alpha Psi vs. Alpha Phi Alpha

Kappa Alpha Psi takes on Alpha Phi Alpha while NeNe Leakes keeps it real as center square, Flau'jae spits some bars, Spice Adams busts a move and Bresha Webb channels Mary J. Blige.
12/04/2023
Full Ep
20:59
S1 • E20
Celebrity Squares
HBCU Edition

Deon Cole takes center square for an HBCU showdown as Virginia State battles Tennessee State, Kym Whitley summons her sorors and the HU alums debate the merits of Howard versus Hampton.
01/31/2024
Full Ep
20:59
S1 • E18
Celebrity Squares
I'm Ovulating... I'm Having His Babies... Any More Questions?

The Spiky Journalist takes on The Worldly Entrepreneur, and Tamar Braxton is the boss as the center square leading a chorus of stars, including NeNe Leakes and Sinqua Walls.
01/24/2024
Full Ep
20:59
S1 • E15
Celebrity Squares
The Manicured Bouncer vs. The Insta Imposter

The Manicured Bouncer takes on The Insta Imposter, and Bresha Webb is the cheerful center square leading a witty group of stars, including Karrueche Tran and Funny Marco.
02/28/2024
