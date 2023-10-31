Celebrity Squares
He Need A Girl Who Don't Take Baths
Season 1 E 6 • 11/07/2023
The Sneaker Fiend takes on The Gamma Blue Fanatic. Bresha Webb runs the show as center square. In this episode Affion Crockett channels Jay-Z, B. Simone talks hygiene, and Kirk Franklin takes us to church.
20:59
S1 • E2Celebrity SquaresCan't Have No Cold Hot Sauce
The Nurse with Game takes on the Hype Teacher. The stars are led by center square Bobby Brown. In this episode the squares debate where to store hot sauce, DC undoes a mispronunciation, and we all learn a bit too much about Pretty Vee.
10/31/2023
21:00
S1 • E3Celebrity SquaresOoh... I Need A Napkin
Taye Diggs is center square. In this episode Karrueche Tran has a questionable title for a children's book, Safaree gets a flirtatious callout, and 85 South gets praised.
10/24/2023
21:00
S1 • E4Celebrity SquaresThe Girl With The Grills vs. Big Mama
The Girl with the Grills takes on Big Mama in this outrageous game of Tic Tac Toe. Taye Diggs is center square. In this episode Taye Diggs fakes 'em out, Bresha Webb goes across the pond, and Pretty Vee gets glizzy.
10/31/2023
21:00
S1 • E5Celebrity SquaresIf It Go In Spicy, It's Gonna Come Out Spicy
The Bald Barber takes on The Collagen Athlete. Kirk Franklin is an inspiration as center square. In this episode Ashley Darby is a poser, Amin Joseph is a real character, and the late John Singleton gets a shout-out.
10/24/2023
20:59
21:00
S1 • E7Celebrity SquaresThe Hood Therapist vs. The Hoochie Historian
The Hood Therapist takes on the Hoochie Historian as center square Kirk Franklin leads a congregation of stars including Tisha Campbell, Amin Joseph, Affion Crockett and more.
11/21/2023
20:30
S1 • E8Celebrity SquaresThe Suave Student vs. The Donut Philosopher
The Suave Student takes on the Donut Philosopher as celebs like Taye Diggs, Big Freedia, Tisha Campbell and Saucy Santana talk real estate plans, TikTok lingo, one-hit wonders and more.
11/28/2023
21:00
S1 • E9Celebrity SquaresYou Look Like a Modern-Day Frederick Douglass
A behavioral therapist squares off against a client service specialist with help from Tiffany Haddish, Loni Love, Amanda Seales, Saucy Santana, Big Freedia and more.
12/05/2023
21:00
S1 • E11Celebrity SquaresAin't Nothing Like a Sugar Momma
The Cosmetologist of the Ball takes on the Lit Godsister in this star-studded game with Tisha Campbell as the center square, plus Ray J, Taye Diggs, Luenell and more hilarious celebs.
12/19/2023
21:00
S1 • E12Celebrity SquaresThe Musical Chameleon vs. The Singing Admin Assistant
DC Young Fly hosts as contestants put their pop culture knowledge to the test in an outrageous game of Tic-Tac-Toe with today's biggest and brightest stars.
11/07/2023
21:00
S1 • E13Celebrity SquaresYour Butt, Your Choice America
DC Young Fly hosts as contestants put their pop culture knowledge to the test in an outrageous game of Tic-Tac-Toe with today's biggest and brightest stars.
11/28/2023
20:59
S1 • E14Celebrity SquaresAll My Life I Had To Church
DC Young Fly hosts as contestants put their pop culture knowledge to the test in an outrageous game of Tic-Tac-Toe with today's biggest and brightest stars.
11/14/2023
20:59
S1 • E1Celebrity SquaresThe Starstruck Event Producer vs. The Snacking Bey Fan
The Starstruck Event Producer takes on The Snacking Bey Fan, center square Babyface leads a group of stars, NeNe Leakes shoots her shot, and the squares debate Michael Jackson versus Prince.
01/31/2024
20:59
S1 • E2Celebrity SquaresThe Tyler Perry Edition
Center square Eva Marcille commands a talented group of stars from the Tyler Perry universe, including Christian Keyes, Crystal Hayslett, Devale Ellis, KJ Smith and Brian Jordan Jr.
02/07/2024
