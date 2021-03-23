Cooked in 5

Michael Blackson Cooks One of His Favorite Liberian DishesSeason 2 E 3 • 09/08/2021
Comedian Michael Blackson shows off his kitchen skills by walking viewers through an African stew that includes chicken, shrimp, tomato sauce, rice and loads of seasoning salt.
Cooked in 5S1 • E1Jim Jones Reps Harlem with His Chopped Cheese Recipe
Jim Jones remembers his roots as he shares his recipe for a mouth-watering chopped cheese.
03/23/2021
Cooked in 5S1 • E2Trina Serves Up Her Caribbean-Style Spicy Fish Recipe
Trina brings the heat as she prepares her flavorful Caribbean steamed fish recipe with help from Bobby Lytes.
03/24/2021
Cooked in 5S1 • E3O.T. Genasis Makes His "Ghetto Grill" Childhood Recipe
O.T. Genasis shares his recipe for his "ghetto grill" sandwich along with tips to really bring out the flavor.
03/24/2021
Cooked in 5S1 • E4Buddy Tries to Make the Perfect Bacon Omelet Breakfast
Buddy proves why breakfast is the most important meal of the day as he prepares a delicious bacon omelet.
03/24/2021
Cooked in 5S2 • E1Ray J Shares His Gourmet French Toast PB&J Recipe
Ray J combines just a few kitchen staples to make one epic peanut butter and jelly French toast sandwich.
09/06/2021
Cooked in 5S2 • E2Master P's Southern Fried Fish Is Made with Love
Master P shows there's no limit to his cooking skills as he prepares Southern fried fish with his Uncle P's recipe.
09/07/2021
Cooked in 5S2 • E4Coi Leray Cooks Cali-Inspired Fried Salmon Tacos
Rapper Coi Leray tells stories and shows off her clean-as-you-go approach while frying up salmon tacos inspired by one of her favorite soul food spots in Sherman Oaks, CA.
09/09/2021
