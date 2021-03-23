Cooked in 5

DreamDoll Makes Sure Her Jerk Shrimp Rasta Pasta Is SeasonedSeason 3 E 1 • 04/04/2022
DreamDoll brings the heat as she prepares Jerk Shrimp Rasta Pasta, a well-seasoned dish with Caribbean flair.
Cooked in 5S1 • E1Jim Jones Reps Harlem with His Chopped Cheese Recipe
Jim Jones remembers his roots as he shares his recipe for a mouth-watering chopped cheese.
03/23/2021
Cooked in 5S1 • E2Trina Serves Up Her Caribbean-Style Spicy Fish Recipe
Trina brings the heat as she prepares her flavorful Caribbean steamed fish recipe with help from Bobby Lytes.
03/24/2021
Cooked in 5S1 • E3O.T. Genasis Makes His "Ghetto Grill" Childhood Recipe
O.T. Genasis shares his recipe for his "ghetto grill" sandwich along with tips to really bring out the flavor.
03/24/2021
Cooked in 5S1 • E4Buddy Tries to Make the Perfect Bacon Omelet Breakfast
Buddy proves why breakfast is the most important meal of the day as he prepares a delicious bacon omelet.
03/24/2021
Cooked in 5S2 • E1Ray J Shares His Gourmet French Toast PB&J Recipe
Ray J combines just a few kitchen staples to make one epic peanut butter and jelly French toast sandwich.
09/06/2021
Cooked in 5S2 • E2Master P's Southern Fried Fish Is Made with Love
Master P shows there's no limit to his cooking skills as he prepares Southern fried fish with his Uncle P's recipe.
09/07/2021
Cooked in 5S2 • E3Michael Blackson Cooks One of His Favorite Liberian Dishes
Comedian Michael Blackson shows off his kitchen skills by walking viewers through an African stew that includes chicken, shrimp, tomato sauce, rice and loads of seasoning salt.
09/08/2021
Cooked in 5S2 • E4Coi Leray Cooks Cali-Inspired Fried Salmon Tacos
Rapper Coi Leray tells stories and shows off her clean-as-you-go approach while frying up salmon tacos inspired by one of her favorite soul food spots in Sherman Oaks, CA.
09/09/2021
Cooked in 5S2 • E5Rocsi Diaz's BBQ Shrimp Recipe Is a Taste of New Orleans
Rocsi Diaz gets back to her Southern roots as she whips up her own version of New Orleans BBQ Shrimp -- a spicy Creole dish that goes perfectly with friends, family and football.
09/10/2021
04/04/2022
Cooked in 5S3 • E2Nivea Chefs Up An Easy Turkey Meatball Taco Meal
Nivea gives a crash course in cooking the quick, easy (and cheesy) Turkey Meatball Taco meal she serves her kids.
04/04/2022
Cooked in 5S3 • E3Ms. Pat Cooks Oxtails, Saffron Rice, Cabbage and Cornbread
Ms. Pat and her daughters Ashley Renee and Garrianna P. Lee teach viewers how to make oxtails, saffron rice, cabbage and cornbread.
04/04/2022
Cooked in 5S3 • E4Kali Goes Hard with Her Loaded Shrimp Baked Potato Recipe
Kali cooks loaded shrimp baked potatoes, a fast and flavor-packed meal that's perfect for anyone on the go.
04/04/2022
