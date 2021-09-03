Off the Record - Miriam Harrington

Off the Record - Miriam HarringtonSeason 1 E 2 • 03/30/2022
Soledad O'Brien visits Nashville, TN, where magnet school principal Miriam Harrington is disrupting the school-to-prison pipeline by helping disadvantaged students set and reach goals.
Watching
Exclusive
04:52
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E4After Show - The Future of "Policing"
Bevy Smith and Soledad O'Brien discuss the future of police reform, the city of Chicago's disgraceful response to a botched raid, and how to bring change through collective action.
03/09/2021
Highlight
00:30
Disrupt & DismantleS1 Disrupt and Dismantle Examines Public Trust in the Police
Soledad O'Brien explains why trustworthy police departments are essential for healthy and safe communities to thrive on the next episode of Disrupt and Dismantle, Wednesday at 11/10c.
03/10/2021
Highlight
01:00
Disrupt & DismantleS1 Disrupt and Dismantle Takes on Criminal Justice Reform
Soledad O'Brien examines what criminal justice reform looks like on the next episode of Disrupt and Dismantle, Wednesday at 11/10c.
03/10/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E5Disrupt and Dismantle on Economic Inequality in Norfolk, VA
On Disrupt and Dismantle, Soledad O'Brien examines how communities like Norfolk, VA, can improve economically without removing low-income citizens.
03/17/2021
Exclusive
01:00
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E5Disrupt and Dismantle Takes on Redlining
On Disrupt and Dismantle, Soledad O'Brien explains how economically disadvantaged residents of Norfolk, VA, can fight back against redlining.
03/17/2021
Exclusive
04:15
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E5After Show - Displacement in the Mermaid City
Bevy Smith and Soledad O'Brien shine a light on gentrification in Norfolk, VA, and discuss what needs to change in order for low-income families to benefit from their city's revitalization.
03/22/2021
Exclusive
04:40
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E6After Show - The Cost of Black Motherhood in Mississippi
Bevy Smith and Soledad O'Brien discuss racial disparities in infant and maternal mortality, racial biases in health care, and how doulas help fight the crisis in Black communities.
03/25/2021
Highlight
01:00
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E6Examines Maternal Mortality
Soledad O'Brien examines the disadvantages Black women in America face when it comes to health care and childbirth on the next episode of Disrupt and Dismantle, Wednesday at 11/10c.
03/25/2021
Highlight
00:30
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E6Disrupt and Dismantle Unpacks the High Cost of Motherhood
Soledad O'Brien weighs in on the maternal mortality rates of Black women in the U.S. on the next episode of Disrupt and Dismantle, Wednesday at 11/10c.
03/25/2021
Exclusive
04:57
Disrupt & DismantleS1 Off the Record - Evonne Bryant
Soledad O'Brien chats with Evonne Bryant, a resident of Tidewater Gardens in Norfolk, VA, who was forced to move when her building was demolished as part of the city's redevelopment plan.
03/30/2021
Exclusive
03:22
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E2Off the Record - Miriam Harrington
Soledad O'Brien visits Nashville, TN, where magnet school principal Miriam Harrington is disrupting the school-to-prison pipeline by helping disadvantaged students set and reach goals.
03/30/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022
Trailer
00:30
Season 1 of Sacrifice Begins Where the Hit Movie Left Off
Entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez hunts for the truth about her dead parents on the BET+ Original series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton and premiering Aug. 17 at 9/8c on BET.
07/13/2022
Trailer
00:30
The Murder Inc Story Chronicles Irv Gotti's Hit Label
Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering August 9 at 9/8c.
07/13/2022