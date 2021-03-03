Examines Maternal Mortality

Examines Maternal MortalitySeason 1 E 6 • 03/25/2021
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E3After Show - The Battle for Black Land
Bevy Smith and Soledad O'Brien discuss the plight of the Gullah Geechee people in Hilton Head, SC, where rising property taxes and heirs property obstacles are causing land and culture loss.
03/03/2021
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E3Disrupt and Dismantle Shines a Light on the Gullah Culture
On Disrupt and Dismantle, Soledad O'Brien discusses the rich history of the Gullah culture and how laws negatively impact their community.
03/03/2021
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E3Black Farmers Fear Losing Their Family's Land
Soledad O'Brien travels to Hilton Head, SC, to speak with local Black farmers about the gradual loss of farmland that has been in their family for generations.
03/09/2021
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E4After Show - The Future of "Policing"
Bevy Smith and Soledad O'Brien discuss the future of police reform, the city of Chicago's disgraceful response to a botched raid, and how to bring change through collective action.
03/09/2021
Disrupt & DismantleS1 Disrupt and Dismantle Examines Public Trust in the Police
Soledad O'Brien explains why trustworthy police departments are essential for healthy and safe communities to thrive on the next episode of Disrupt and Dismantle, Wednesday at 11/10c.
03/10/2021
Disrupt & DismantleS1 Disrupt and Dismantle Takes on Criminal Justice Reform
Soledad O'Brien examines what criminal justice reform looks like on the next episode of Disrupt and Dismantle, Wednesday at 11/10c.
03/10/2021
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E5Disrupt and Dismantle on Economic Inequality in Norfolk, VA
On Disrupt and Dismantle, Soledad O'Brien examines how communities like Norfolk, VA, can improve economically without removing low-income citizens.
03/17/2021
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E5Disrupt and Dismantle Takes on Redlining
On Disrupt and Dismantle, Soledad O'Brien explains how economically disadvantaged residents of Norfolk, VA, can fight back against redlining.
03/17/2021
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E5After Show - Displacement in the Mermaid City
Bevy Smith and Soledad O'Brien shine a light on gentrification in Norfolk, VA, and discuss what needs to change in order for low-income families to benefit from their city's revitalization.
03/22/2021
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E6After Show - The Cost of Black Motherhood in Mississippi
Bevy Smith and Soledad O'Brien discuss racial disparities in infant and maternal mortality, racial biases in health care, and how doulas help fight the crisis in Black communities.
03/25/2021
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E6Examines Maternal Mortality
Soledad O'Brien examines the disadvantages Black women in America face when it comes to health care and childbirth on the next episode of Disrupt and Dismantle, Wednesday at 11/10c.
03/25/2021
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E6Disrupt and Dismantle Unpacks the High Cost of Motherhood
Soledad O'Brien weighs in on the maternal mortality rates of Black women in the U.S. on the next episode of Disrupt and Dismantle, Wednesday at 11/10c.
03/25/2021
