Disrupt & Dismantle
Off the Record - Doctors Working in the Delta
Season 1 E 6 • 03/31/2022

Soledad O'Brien travels to Mississippi -- where infant mortality is the worst in the nation -- to investigate why childbirth remains so risky for Black mothers and their babies.
Highlight
00:30

Disrupt & DismantleS1
Disrupt and Dismantle Examines Public Trust in the Police

Soledad O'Brien explains why trustworthy police departments are essential for healthy and safe communities to thrive on the next episode of Disrupt and Dismantle, Wednesday at 11/10c.
03/10/2021
Highlight
01:00

Disrupt & DismantleS1
Disrupt and Dismantle Takes on Criminal Justice Reform

Soledad O'Brien examines what criminal justice reform looks like on the next episode of Disrupt and Dismantle, Wednesday at 11/10c.
03/10/2021
Exclusive
00:30

Disrupt & DismantleS1 E5
Disrupt and Dismantle on Economic Inequality in Norfolk, VA

On Disrupt and Dismantle, Soledad O'Brien examines how communities like Norfolk, VA, can improve economically without removing low-income citizens.
03/17/2021
Exclusive
01:00

Disrupt & DismantleS1 E5
Disrupt and Dismantle Takes on Redlining

On Disrupt and Dismantle, Soledad O'Brien explains how economically disadvantaged residents of Norfolk, VA, can fight back against redlining.
03/17/2021
Exclusive
04:15

Disrupt & DismantleS1 E5
After Show - Displacement in the Mermaid City

Bevy Smith and Soledad O'Brien shine a light on gentrification in Norfolk, VA, and discuss what needs to change in order for low-income families to benefit from their city's revitalization.
03/22/2021
Exclusive
04:40

Disrupt & DismantleS1 E6
After Show - The Cost of Black Motherhood in Mississippi

Bevy Smith and Soledad O'Brien discuss racial disparities in infant and maternal mortality, racial biases in health care, and how doulas help fight the crisis in Black communities.
03/25/2021
Highlight
01:00

Disrupt & DismantleS1 E6
Examines Maternal Mortality

Soledad O'Brien examines the disadvantages Black women in America face when it comes to health care and childbirth on the next episode of Disrupt and Dismantle, Wednesday at 11/10c.
03/25/2021
Highlight
00:30

Disrupt & DismantleS1 E6
Disrupt and Dismantle Unpacks the High Cost of Motherhood

Soledad O'Brien weighs in on the maternal mortality rates of Black women in the U.S. on the next episode of Disrupt and Dismantle, Wednesday at 11/10c.
03/25/2021
Exclusive
04:57

Disrupt & DismantleS1
Off the Record - Evonne Bryant

Soledad O'Brien chats with Evonne Bryant, a resident of Tidewater Gardens in Norfolk, VA, who was forced to move when her building was demolished as part of the city's redevelopment plan.
03/30/2021
Exclusive
03:22

Disrupt & DismantleS1 E2
Off the Record - Miriam Harrington

Soledad O'Brien visits Nashville, TN, where magnet school principal Miriam Harrington is disrupting the school-to-prison pipeline by helping disadvantaged students set and reach goals.
03/30/2022
Exclusive
05:05

Disrupt & DismantleS1 E6
Off the Record - Doctors Working in the Delta

Soledad O'Brien travels to Mississippi -- where infant mortality is the worst in the nation -- to investigate why childbirth remains so risky for Black mothers and their babies.
03/31/2022
