Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Hit the Floor
Blocked
Season 3 E 2 • 01/25/2016

Terrence and Jelena initiate a plan to buy the Devils, Ahsha makes a life-changing decision, Raquel receives some troubling news, and Derek gives Lionel an ultimatum.

Watching

Full Ep
41:46
Sign in to Watch

Hit the Floor
S2 • E4
Full-Court Press

Ahsha and Derek try to control the media coverage of their relationship, Sloane's investigation of Oscar hits a snag, and Olivia leaves behind a surprise for Jelena.
06/16/2014
Full Ep
41:36
Sign in to Watch

Hit the Floor
S2 • E5
Shattered Glass

Sloane lets Raquel in on her suspicions about Oscar, while Ahsha struggles with the reality of being Derek Roman's girlfriend, and Jelena meets with her estranged mother.
06/23/2014
Full Ep
34:24
Sign in to Watch

Hit the Floor
S2 • E6
Blowout

Derek is the reluctant honoree for the team's annual roast, while Pete, Sloane and Ahsha act the part for Devils Family Day, and Zero helps Jelena dig up some dirt on Sloane.
06/30/2014
Full Ep
41:43
Sign in to Watch

Hit the Floor
S2 • E7
Isolation

Ahsha takes the fall for Derek's slipup, Zero makes his intentions known to Jelena, Pete slides back into bad behavior, and Sloane learns Raquel's secret.
07/07/2014
Full Ep
40:39
Sign in to Watch

Hit the Floor
S2 • E8
Playing Dirty

Ahsha's plan to get even with Jelena yields some unexpected results, while Raquel and Sloane are forced to make a deal with Jude, and Pete makes a promise he can't keep.
07/14/2014
Full Ep
41:44
Sign in to Watch

Hit the Floor
S2 • E9
Unguarded

As Sloane nurses Pete back to health, they hash over their complicated history, while Ahsha tries to preempt Jelena's next move, and Jude and Zero's friendship takes a turn.
07/21/2014
Full Ep
41:38
Sign in to Watch

Hit the Floor
S2 • E10
Steal

The Devils' playoff run continues, as Kyle joins the investigation, Ahsha gets a chance to make her mark, and Pete and Sloane begin a new chapter.
07/28/2014
Full Ep
41:44
Sign in to Watch

Hit the Floor
S2 • E11
Sudden Death

News of Terrence's injury puts the team's championship in jeopardy, Sloane tries to recover her stolen evidence, Lionel is out for revenge, and a past romance is rekindled.
08/04/2014
Full Ep
41:34
Sign in to Watch

Hit the Floor
S2 • E12
Winner Takes All

The Devils' season comes down to one game, as a surprise wedding takes place, the police make an arrest, and a shocking secret is revealed.
08/11/2014
Full Ep
41:34
Sign in to Watch

Hit the Floor
S3 • E1
Power Play

As a new season dawns for the champion Devils, Derek's star rises, the squad welcomes back a former Devil Girl, and Ahsha shares a dark secret.
01/18/2016
Full Ep
40:45
Sign in to Watch

Hit the Floor
S3 • E2
Blocked

Terrence and Jelena initiate a plan to buy the Devils, Ahsha makes a life-changing decision, Raquel receives some troubling news, and Derek gives Lionel an ultimatum.
01/25/2016
Full Ep
40:19
Sign in to Watch

Hit the Floor
S3 • E3
Fake Out

Zero threatens to expose Terrence and Jelena's takeover scheme unless they meet his demands, while Ahsha makes a demand of her own, and Sloane's life hangs in the balance.
02/01/2016
Full Ep
40:57
Sign in to Watch

Hit the Floor
S3 • E4
Good D

Jelena and Terrence seek backing from an unexpected source, Ahsha encounters temptation in Sin City, and German's feelings of guilt send him spinning out of control.
02/08/2016
Full Ep
41:14
Sign in to Watch

Hit the Floor
S3 • E5
Lockout

Sloane's witness protection location dredges up bad memories, Zero begins to regret his impulsive post-game celebration, and Ahsha makes a difficult choice.
02/22/2016
Full Ep
40:45
Sign in to Watch

Hit the Floor
S3 • E6
Carrying

A police search of Sloane's home yields a shocking result, Jude gives Oscar another chance, German learns the truth, and a lapse in judgment comes back to haunt Terrence.
02/29/2016
Full Ep
40:57
Sign in to Watch

Hit the Floor
S3 • E7
Killer Crossover

Ahsha agrees to help Jelena broker peace between Derek and Terrence, for a price, as Zero revisits his past, and Sloane realizes her only hope is to find Olivia's killer.
03/07/2016
Full Ep
41:39
Sign in to Watch

Hit the Floor
S3 • E8
Upset

Sloane decides to back the lesser evil, as Raquel and Kyle prepare for the worst, Jelena confronts her father, Lionel makes a desperate bargain, and German learns his fate.
03/14/2016
Full Ep
40:56
Sign in to Watch

Hit the Floor
S3 • E9
Loss

Ahsha, Derek, Sloane and Pete experience another shock when they arrive at the hospital where German is being treated, and the Devil Girls dance to honor one of their own.
03/21/2016
Full Ep
40:55
Sign in to Watch

Hit the Floor
S3 • E10
Possession

Raquel leaves behind a surprising legacy, while Lionel delivers a warning, Jelena proposes a clever compromise, and Ahsha is afraid that Derek is hiding something from her.
03/28/2016
Full Ep
41:32
Sign in to Watch

Hit the Floor
S3 • E11
'Til Death Do Us Part

The police investigate a shooting at the arena, Kyle gets a surprise visitor, Lionel makes a deal with Oscar, and Jelena has an unexpected wedding gift for Ahsha and Derek.
09/05/2016
Full Ep
40:45

Hit the Floor
S4 • E1
Slay

The Devils kick off a new season with an all-new team of Devil Girls. Questions hang over the fates of beloved couple Dersha and Zude, new romances form and someone’s life goes up in flames.
07/10/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
House of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday

C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c. 
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The Oval
Who Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?

The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00

Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room

Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
House of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October

Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021
Trailer
00:30

Gospel Greats Take the Stage at the Stellar Awards 2021

Hosts Tye Tribbett and Jekalyn Carr celebrate gospel's biggest night with performances by CeCe Winans, Hezekiah Walker, The Clark Sisters and more at the Stellar Awards 2021, Sunday at 8/7c.
07/30/2021