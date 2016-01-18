Hit the Floor

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Power PlaySeason 3 E 1 • 01/18/2016
As a new season dawns for the champion Devils, Derek's star rises, the squad welcomes back a former Devil Girl, and Ahsha shares a dark secret.
41:36
Hit the FloorS2 • E3Behind the Back
Sloane fears for Ahsha's safety, as Chase maintains his innocence, Jude and Lionel conspire to meddle in Pete and Raquel's romance, and Jelena sets her next plan in motion.
06/09/2014
41:46
Hit the FloorS2 • E4Full-Court Press
Ahsha and Derek try to control the media coverage of their relationship, Sloane's investigation of Oscar hits a snag, and Olivia leaves behind a surprise for Jelena.
06/16/2014
41:36
Hit the FloorS2 • E5Shattered Glass
Sloane lets Raquel in on her suspicions about Oscar, while Ahsha struggles with the reality of being Derek Roman's girlfriend, and Jelena meets with her estranged mother.
06/23/2014
34:24
Hit the FloorS2 • E6Blowout
Derek is the reluctant honoree for the team's annual roast, while Pete, Sloane and Ahsha act the part for Devils Family Day, and Zero helps Jelena dig up some dirt on Sloane.
06/30/2014
41:43
Hit the FloorS2 • E7Isolation
Ahsha takes the fall for Derek's slipup, Zero makes his intentions known to Jelena, Pete slides back into bad behavior, and Sloane learns Raquel's secret.
07/07/2014
40:39
Hit the FloorS2 • E8Playing Dirty
Ahsha's plan to get even with Jelena yields some unexpected results, while Raquel and Sloane are forced to make a deal with Jude, and Pete makes a promise he can't keep.
07/14/2014
41:44
Hit the FloorS2 • E9Unguarded
As Sloane nurses Pete back to health, they hash over their complicated history, while Ahsha tries to preempt Jelena's next move, and Jude and Zero's friendship takes a turn.
07/21/2014
41:38
Hit the FloorS2 • E10Steal
The Devils' playoff run continues, as Kyle joins the investigation, Ahsha gets a chance to make her mark, and Pete and Sloane begin a new chapter.
07/28/2014
41:44
Hit the FloorS2 • E11Sudden Death
News of Terrence's injury puts the team's championship in jeopardy, Sloane tries to recover her stolen evidence, Lionel is out for revenge, and a past romance is rekindled.
08/04/2014
41:34
Hit the FloorS2 • E12Winner Takes All
The Devils' season comes down to one game, as a surprise wedding takes place, the police make an arrest, and a shocking secret is revealed.
08/11/2014
41:34
40:45
Hit the FloorS3 • E2Blocked
Terrence and Jelena initiate a plan to buy the Devils, Ahsha makes a life-changing decision, Raquel receives some troubling news, and Derek gives Lionel an ultimatum.
01/25/2016
40:19
Hit the FloorS3 • E3Fake Out
Zero threatens to expose Terrence and Jelena's takeover scheme unless they meet his demands, while Ahsha makes a demand of her own, and Sloane's life hangs in the balance.
02/01/2016
40:57
Hit the FloorS3 • E4Good D
Jelena and Terrence seek backing from an unexpected source, Ahsha encounters temptation in Sin City, and German's feelings of guilt send him spinning out of control.
02/08/2016
41:14
Hit the FloorS3 • E5Lockout
Sloane's witness protection location dredges up bad memories, Zero begins to regret his impulsive post-game celebration, and Ahsha makes a difficult choice.
02/22/2016
40:45
Hit the FloorS3 • E6Carrying
A police search of Sloane's home yields a shocking result, Jude gives Oscar another chance, German learns the truth, and a lapse in judgment comes back to haunt Terrence.
02/29/2016
40:57
Hit the FloorS3 • E7Killer Crossover
Ahsha agrees to help Jelena broker peace between Derek and Terrence, for a price, as Zero revisits his past, and Sloane realizes her only hope is to find Olivia's killer.
03/07/2016
41:39
Hit the FloorS3 • E8Upset
Sloane decides to back the lesser evil, as Raquel and Kyle prepare for the worst, Jelena confronts her father, Lionel makes a desperate bargain, and German learns his fate.
03/14/2016
40:56
Hit the FloorS3 • E9Loss
Ahsha, Derek, Sloane and Pete experience another shock when they arrive at the hospital where German is being treated, and the Devil Girls dance to honor one of their own.
03/21/2016
40:55
Hit the FloorS3 • E10Possession
Raquel leaves behind a surprising legacy, while Lionel delivers a warning, Jelena proposes a clever compromise, and Ahsha is afraid that Derek is hiding something from her.
03/28/2016
