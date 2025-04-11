Ms. Pat Settles It

Ms. Pat Cast Member

Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, radio host, podcaster, and actress. Her critically acclaimed multi-Emmy nominated sitcom The Ms. Pat Show, produced by Lee Daniels and Brian Grazer, is in its 5th Season. The premiere of the show shattered viewership records and garnered Emmy nominations in the “Outstanding Direction for a Comedy Series” category in 2022, 2023, and 2024. The Ms. Pat Show, based on Pat’s real-life story of an inner-city drug dealer turned suburban mom, has been a hit with fans and critics alike. Ms. Pat also recently appeared as a roaster on Netflix’s ‘Torching 2024: A Roast Of The Year’ which premiered in the “Top 10 TV Shows in the US” and remained there for two weeks. Her hour standup special Y’All Wanna Hear Something Crazy?, directed by comedy legend Robert Townsend and Executive Produced by Wanda Sykes, is also currently streaming on Netflix. The New York Times described the hour as “superb material” while Indiewire offered commentary, “There are a lot of comedy specials on Netflix these days, but Ms. Pat breaks through the noise.” In addition to her standup and TV projects, Ms. Pat recently co-starred in the remake of the 90’s classic film Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead alongside Nicole Ritchie and June Squibb, while also hosting her own top-rated comedy podcast The Patdown.