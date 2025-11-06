Ms. Pat Settles It
Ditched the B-Day Bash for a Smash
Season 3 E 7 • 11/25/2025
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a birthday tradition ruined by a bestie's secret fling, an ex-roomie who stole the couch and the dog, and a tardy actress chasing a paycheck.
S2 • E17Ms. Pat Settles ItYou Botched My Hairdo and Stole My Boo
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a client fighting with his stylist over bad braids and a broken heart, a sister suing her brother, and best friends suing each other.
06/11/2025
S2 • E18Ms. Pat Settles ItRent, Romance and Regret
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a soldier suing his ex over rent, former friends feuding over a sports betting blunder, and a daughter fighting with her mom over a business course.
06/18/2025
S2 • E19Ms. Pat Settles ItBusted Bathroom Blowout
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including an employer suing a colleague over a model casting dispute, a mother suing her daughter over a house renovation, and friends beefing over glam services.
06/25/2025
S2 • E20Ms. Pat Settles ItYou Owe Me for VIP
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including brothers beefing over a damaged door, former friends fighting over a VIP fee, and besties blowing up over a vacation miscommunication.
07/02/2025
S3 • E1Ms. Pat Settles ItBail, Baecation and Betrayal
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including exes beefing over bail money, a contortionist who left a colleague in a scary spot, and a superfan who swiped a celeb's card for a taco truck.
11/04/2025
S3 • E2Ms. Pat Settles ItThe Wig, the Whip and the Woof
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including exes fighting over cheating footage, cousins beefing after Thanksgiving turned into an ER trip, and an influencer calling out her hairstylist.
11/04/2025
S3 • E3Ms. Pat Settles ItYou Can't Pay Rent with a Kidney
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a friend ghosting on a remodel job, an aunt chasing rent from her kidney-donating niece, and a pet mom billing her ex after her dog got sick.
11/11/2025
S3 • E4Ms. Pat Settles ItGarbage, Grudges and Grown-Up Rent
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a neighbor demanding payback for trash duty, an ex who ditched a birthday bash over a parking fee, and a mom demanding rent from her son.
11/11/2025
S3 • E5Ms. Pat Settles ItSiblings, Strip Clubs, and Stacks
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a destructive twerk incident, siblings fighting over debts, and ex-besties squabbling over gambling losses.
11/18/2025
S3 • E6Ms. Pat Settles ItBotox, Backstabs, and Busted Friendships
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a mom who ruined her daughter's credit score, a flaky sister chasing a skincare dream, and a comic stuck with a bill after her bestie bailed.
11/18/2025
S3 • E8Ms. Pat Settles ItYou Sold the Show and Sold Me Out
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases, including a comic fuming after her friend kept the cash from her show tickets, a car wrecked by an oil change, and a situationship feuding over moving costs.
12/02/2025
S3 • E9Ms. Pat Settles ItCousins, Clout and Crazy Glue
Judge Ms. Pat presides as BFFs lash out over botched beauty services, cousins clash over an unpaid wedding catering bill, and podcast partners squabble about profits.
12/09/2025
