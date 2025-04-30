Ms. Pat Settles It
Bail, Baecation and Betrayal
Season 3 E 1 • 11/04/2025
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including exes beefing over bail money, a contortionist who left a colleague in a scary spot, and a superfan who swiped a celeb's card for a taco truck.
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20:29
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S2 • E11Ms. Pat Settles ItIf We Ain't a Thing, Gimme Back My Ring!
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including sisters squabbling over a wrecked stolen car, exes in a standoff over an engagement ring and besties who interpret "treat yo' self" differently.
04/30/2025
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20:30
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S2 • E12Ms. Pat Settles ItKicked Out on Christmas
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a daughter suing her mother for ruining her credit, an uncle fighting with his niece over a costly yacht trip, and exes disputing rent.
05/07/2025
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20:30
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S2 • E13Ms. Pat Settles ItGhost Ridin' My Whip
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including sisters fighting over borrowed clothes, friends wigging out over a hair disaster, and ex-BFFs duking it out over an unpaid car note.
05/14/2025
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20:29
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S2 • E14Ms. Pat Settles ItForget the Kisses, You Keyed My Car
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including an ex suing her former flame for keying her car, siblings disputing over unpaid rent and ex-besties clashing over a promo deal gone wrong.
05/21/2025
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20:29
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S2 • E15Ms. Pat Settles ItYou Stole My Chanel, Go to Hell
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including siblings disputing an insurance check, cousins squabbling over a cracked TV, and a woman claiming her ex-roomie pawned her luxury bags for rent.
05/28/2025
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20:30
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S2 • E16Ms. Pat Settles ItMy Paycheck Doesn't Check Out
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including an employee seeking back pay, cousins butting heads over a suspended driver's license and a friend who had a surprising accident in her bestie's car.
06/04/2025
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20:30
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S2 • E17Ms. Pat Settles ItYou Botched My Hairdo and Stole My Boo
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a client fighting with his stylist over bad braids and a broken heart, a sister suing her brother, and best friends suing each other.
06/11/2025
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20:30
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S2 • E18Ms. Pat Settles ItRent, Romance and Regret
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a soldier suing his ex over rent, former friends feuding over a sports betting blunder, and a daughter fighting with her mom over a business course.
06/18/2025
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20:30
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S2 • E19Ms. Pat Settles ItBusted Bathroom Blowout
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including an employer suing a colleague over a model casting dispute, a mother suing her daughter over a house renovation, and friends beefing over glam services.
06/25/2025
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20:30
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S2 • E20Ms. Pat Settles ItYou Owe Me for VIP
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including brothers beefing over a damaged door, former friends fighting over a VIP fee, and besties blowing up over a vacation miscommunication.
07/02/2025
Full Ep
20:30
S3 • E1Ms. Pat Settles ItBail, Baecation and Betrayal
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including exes beefing over bail money, a contortionist who left a colleague in a scary spot, and a superfan who swiped a celeb's card for a taco truck.
11/04/2025
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20:30
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S3 • E2Ms. Pat Settles ItThe Wig, the Whip and the Woof
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including exes fighting over cheating footage, cousins beefing after Thanksgiving turned into an ER trip, and an influencer calling out her hairstylist.
11/04/2025
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20:32
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S3 • E3Ms. Pat Settles ItYou Can't Pay Rent with a Kidney
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a friend ghosting on a remodel job, an aunt chasing rent from her kidney-donating niece, and a pet mom billing her ex after her dog got sick.
11/11/2025
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20:33
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S3 • E4Ms. Pat Settles ItGarbage, Grudges and Grown-Up Rent
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a neighbor demanding payback for trash duty, an ex who ditched a birthday bash over a parking fee, and a mom demanding rent from her son.
11/11/2025
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20:32
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S3 • E5Ms. Pat Settles ItSiblings, Strip Clubs, and Stacks
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a destructive twerk incident, siblings fighting over debts, and ex-besties squabbling over gambling losses.
11/18/2025
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20:30
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S3 • E6Ms. Pat Settles ItBotox, Backstabs, and Busted Friendships
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a mom who ruined her daughter's credit score, a flaky sister chasing a skincare dream, and a comic stuck with a bill after her bestie bailed.
11/18/2025
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20:30
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S3 • E7Ms. Pat Settles ItDitched the B-Day Bash for a Smash
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a birthday tradition ruined by a bestie's secret fling, an ex-roomie who stole the couch and the dog, and a tardy actress chasing a paycheck.
11/25/2025
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20:30
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S3 • E8Ms. Pat Settles ItYou Sold the Show and Sold Me Out
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases, including a comic fuming after her friend kept the cash from her show tickets, a car wrecked by an oil change, and a situationship feuding over moving costs.
12/02/2025
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20:30
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S3 • E9Ms. Pat Settles ItCousins, Clout and Crazy Glue
Judge Ms. Pat presides as BFFs lash out over botched beauty services, cousins clash over an unpaid wedding catering bill, and podcast partners squabble about profits.
12/09/2025
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