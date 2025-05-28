Ms. Pat Settles It

Full Ep
20:29
S2 • E15
Ms. Pat Settles It
You Stole My Chanel, Go to Hell

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including siblings disputing an insurance check, cousins squabbling over a cracked TV, and a woman claiming her ex-roomie pawned her luxury bags for rent.
05/28/2025
Full Ep
20:30
S2 • E16
Ms. Pat Settles It
My Paycheck Doesn't Check Out

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including an employee seeking back pay, cousins butting heads over a suspended driver's license and a friend who had a surprising accident in her bestie's car.
06/04/2025
Full Ep
20:30
S2 • E17
Ms. Pat Settles It
You Botched My Hairdo and Stole My Boo

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a client fighting with his stylist over bad braids and a broken heart, a sister suing her brother, and best friends suing each other.
06/11/2025
Full Ep
20:30
S2 • E18
Ms. Pat Settles It
Rent, Romance and Regret

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a soldier suing his ex over rent, former friends feuding over a sports betting blunder, and a daughter fighting with her mom over a business course.
06/18/2025
Full Ep
20:30
S2 • E19
Ms. Pat Settles It
Busted Bathroom Blowout

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including an employer suing a colleague over a model casting dispute, a mother suing her daughter over a house renovation, and friends beefing over glam services.
06/25/2025
Full Ep
20:30
S2 • E20
Ms. Pat Settles It
You Owe Me for VIP

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including brothers beefing over a damaged door, former friends fighting over a VIP fee, and besties blowing up over a vacation miscommunication.
07/02/2025
Full Ep
20:30

S3 • E1
Ms. Pat Settles It
Bail, Baecation and Betrayal

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including exes beefing over bail money, a contortionist who left a colleague in a scary spot, and a superfan who swiped a celeb's card for a taco truck.
11/04/2025
Full Ep
20:30
S3 • E2
Ms. Pat Settles It
The Wig, the Whip and the Woof

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including exes fighting over cheating footage, cousins beefing after Thanksgiving turned into an ER trip, and an influencer calling out her hairstylist.
11/04/2025
Full Ep
20:32
S3 • E3
Ms. Pat Settles It
You Can't Pay Rent with a Kidney

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a friend ghosting on a remodel job, an aunt chasing rent from her kidney-donating niece, and a pet mom billing her ex after her dog got sick.
11/11/2025
Full Ep
20:33
S3 • E4
Ms. Pat Settles It
Garbage, Grudges and Grown-Up Rent

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a neighbor demanding payback for trash duty, an ex who ditched a birthday bash over a parking fee, and a mom demanding rent from her son.
11/11/2025
Full Ep
20:32
S3 • E5
Ms. Pat Settles It
Siblings, Strip Clubs, and Stacks

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a destructive twerk incident, siblings fighting over debts, and ex-besties squabbling over gambling losses.
11/18/2025
Full Ep
20:30
S3 • E6
Ms. Pat Settles It
Botox, Backstabs, and Busted Friendships

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a mom who ruined her daughter's credit score, a flaky sister chasing a skincare dream, and a comic stuck with a bill after her bestie bailed.
11/18/2025
Full Ep
20:30
S3 • E7
Ms. Pat Settles It
Ditched the B-Day Bash for a Smash

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a birthday tradition ruined by a bestie's secret fling, an ex-roomie who stole the couch and the dog, and a tardy actress chasing a paycheck.
11/25/2025
Full Ep
20:30
S3 • E8
Ms. Pat Settles It
You Sold the Show and Sold Me Out

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases, including a comic fuming after her friend kept the cash from her show tickets, a car wrecked by an oil change, and a situationship feuding over moving costs.
12/02/2025
Full Ep
20:30
S3 • E9
Ms. Pat Settles It
Cousins, Clout and Crazy Glue

Judge Ms. Pat presides as BFFs lash out over botched beauty services, cousins clash over an unpaid wedding catering bill, and podcast partners squabble about profits.
12/09/2025
Full Ep
20:30
S3 • E10
Ms. Pat Settles It
The Twin, the Ex and the Karaoke Queen

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a lease dispute with a wannabe karaoke star, exes feuding over the family minivan and a twin who leaves her sister with a sky-high phone bill.
12/16/2025
