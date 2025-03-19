Pound 4 Pound
A former boxing champion trains a team of amateur female boxers for a major tournament.
- Latest Episode23:05Sign In to Watch
S1 • E4
Forgiveness PrevailsThe community erupts in outrage when they learn Dingaan will be coaching Team South Africa, Jabulani leads a protest for Dingaan's removal, and Noks speaks on the power of forgiveness.03/19/2025
- 23:07Sign In to Watch
S1 • E3
Sins of the PastLindiwe helps Dingaan buy back his grandmother's house, and Noks and ex-con Crystal join her growing team, but Frans sabotages their efforts by using Dingaan's dark past against him.03/12/2025
- 23:06Sign In to Watch
S1 • E2
A Risky PropositionLindiwe is blindsided when the federation withdraws financial support, Jacob offers to help Lindiwe in exchange for a sexual favor, and Dingaan faces an imminent eviction.03/05/2025
- 22:56
S1 • E1
Behind the HeadlinesCOO Lindiwe Mkhwanazi is fired by the federation after secretly entering the South African women's boxing team in a Nigerian tournament, but she uses the media to fight her way back.02/26/2025
About
A passionate boxing advocate and a washed-up champion train a team of amateur female boxers to compete in the Africa Unite Boxing Championship.