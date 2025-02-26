Pound 4 Pound

A Risky Proposition

Season 1 E 2 • 03/05/2025

Lindiwe is blindsided when the federation withdraws financial support, Jacob offers to help Lindiwe in exchange for a sexual favor, and Dingaan faces an imminent eviction.

22:56

S1 • E1
Pound 4 Pound
Behind the Headlines

COO Lindiwe Mkhwanazi is fired by the federation after secretly entering the South African women's boxing team in a Nigerian tournament, but she uses the media to fight her way back.
02/26/2025
23:06
