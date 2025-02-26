Pound 4 Pound
Breaking Free
Season 1 E 11 • 05/06/2025
Dingaan steps in when Lwandle is attacked by a drug dealer, Sindiswa returns to a criminal interrogation, and Noks offers video proof to clear the others.
S1 • E1Pound 4 PoundBehind the Headlines
COO Lindiwe Mkhwanazi is fired by the federation after secretly entering the South African women's boxing team in a Nigerian tournament, but she uses the media to fight her way back.
02/26/2025
23:06
S1 • E2Pound 4 PoundA Risky Proposition
Lindiwe is blindsided when the federation withdraws financial support, Jacob offers to help Lindiwe in exchange for a sexual favor, and Dingaan faces an imminent eviction.
03/05/2025
23:07
S1 • E3Pound 4 PoundSins of the Past
Lindiwe helps Dingaan buy back his grandmother's house, and Noks and ex-con Crystal join her growing team, but Frans sabotages their efforts by using Dingaan's dark past against him.
03/12/2025
23:05
S1 • E4Pound 4 PoundForgiveness Prevails
The community erupts in outrage when they learn Dingaan will be coaching Team South Africa, Jabulani leads a protest for Dingaan's removal, and Noks speaks on the power of forgiveness.
03/19/2025
23:14
S1 • E5Pound 4 PoundEnemies Within
Noks faces backlash for forgiving Dingaan, Lwandle skips school, Frans undermines Lindiwe, and Leon exposes Crystal's past.
03/26/2025
22:28
S1 • E6Pound 4 PoundCracks in the Team
Frans weakens the team when he poaches KG, Crystal faces her past, and Sma finds drugs in Lwandle's clothes.
04/02/2025
22:30
S1 • E7Pound 4 PoundMatch-Fixed
Busi exposes Frans's match-fixing, Crystal's clapback at Leon backfires, and Noks gently rejects Lwandle's advances.
04/09/2025
22:39
S1 • E8Pound 4 PoundScandolous Retribution
Frans fights fire with fire when Lindiwe gets him suspended, Crystal grows suspicious of Sindiswa's inconsistent stories, and Noks awkwardly kisses Lwandle to prove she's not a lesbian.
04/16/2025
22:33
S1 • E9Pound 4 PoundThe Final Knockout
The boxers deal with the aftermath of Frans's vengeful actions, Sindiswa faces a dangerous figure from her past, and Lindiwe reveals her father's role in her breakup with Dingaan.
04/23/2025
22:21
S1 • E10Pound 4 PoundA Blaze of Deceit
The women lie to the police to cover for Sindiswa, Frans blackmails Jacob, and Lwandle begins a dangerous hustle to please Noks.
05/06/2025
22:29
S1 • E11Pound 4 PoundBreaking Free
Dingaan steps in when Lwandle is attacked by a drug dealer, Sindiswa returns to a criminal interrogation, and Noks offers video proof to clear the others.
05/06/2025
22:28
S1 • E12Pound 4 PoundOn the Edge
The team is reinstated for the Nigeria tournament, Sindiswa battles trauma, Sma responds to Noks's crush on her, and new evidence challenges the girls' self-defense claim in Dimitri's death.
05/13/2025
