Pound 4 Pound

On the Edge

Season 1 E 12 • 05/13/2025

The team is reinstated for the Nigeria tournament, Sindiswa battles trauma, Sma responds to Noks's crush on her, and new evidence challenges the girls' self-defense claim in Dimitri's death.

23:06
23:06
S1 • E2
Pound 4 Pound
A Risky Proposition

Lindiwe is blindsided when the federation withdraws financial support, Jacob offers to help Lindiwe in exchange for a sexual favor, and Dingaan faces an imminent eviction.
03/05/2025
23:07
23:07
S1 • E3
Pound 4 Pound
Sins of the Past

Lindiwe helps Dingaan buy back his grandmother's house, and Noks and ex-con Crystal join her growing team, but Frans sabotages their efforts by using Dingaan's dark past against him.
03/12/2025
23:05
23:05
S1 • E4
Pound 4 Pound
Forgiveness Prevails

The community erupts in outrage when they learn Dingaan will be coaching Team South Africa, Jabulani leads a protest for Dingaan's removal, and Noks speaks on the power of forgiveness.
03/19/2025
23:14
23:14
S1 • E5
Pound 4 Pound
Enemies Within

Noks faces backlash for forgiving Dingaan, Lwandle skips school, Frans undermines Lindiwe, and Leon exposes Crystal's past.
03/26/2025
22:28
22:28
S1 • E6
Pound 4 Pound
Cracks in the Team

Frans weakens the team when he poaches KG, Crystal faces her past, and Sma finds drugs in Lwandle's clothes.
04/02/2025
22:30
22:30
S1 • E7
Pound 4 Pound
Match-Fixed

Busi exposes Frans's match-fixing, Crystal's clapback at Leon backfires, and Noks gently rejects Lwandle's advances.
04/09/2025
22:39
22:39
S1 • E8
Pound 4 Pound
Scandolous Retribution

Frans fights fire with fire when Lindiwe gets him suspended, Crystal grows suspicious of Sindiswa's inconsistent stories, and Noks awkwardly kisses Lwandle to prove she's not a lesbian.
04/16/2025
22:33
22:33
S1 • E9
Pound 4 Pound
The Final Knockout

The boxers deal with the aftermath of Frans's vengeful actions, Sindiswa faces a dangerous figure from her past, and Lindiwe reveals her father's role in her breakup with Dingaan.
04/23/2025
22:21
22:21
S1 • E10
Pound 4 Pound
A Blaze of Deceit

The women lie to the police to cover for Sindiswa, Frans blackmails Jacob, and Lwandle begins a dangerous hustle to please Noks.
05/06/2025
22:29
22:29
S1 • E11
Pound 4 Pound
Breaking Free

Dingaan steps in when Lwandle is attacked by a drug dealer, Sindiswa returns to a criminal interrogation, and Noks offers video proof to clear the others.
05/06/2025
22:28
22:28
S1 • E12
Pound 4 Pound
On the Edge

The team is reinstated for the Nigeria tournament, Sindiswa battles trauma, Sma responds to Noks's crush on her, and new evidence challenges the girls' self-defense claim in Dimitri's death.
05/13/2025
23:19
23:19
S1 • E13
Pound 4 Pound
Triumph and Turmoil

The team's celebrations are cut short by a rival team's dangerous stunt and a shocking twist in the police investigation into the actions of the women.
05/13/2025
