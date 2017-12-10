- 20:17Sign in to Watch
S1 • E1
N-Words with FriendsThe tour's sponsor takes issue with the comedians use of the N-word, while Charlie sends White Terry on an important pie-related mission.10/12/2017
S1 • E2
Get Off the BusEddie opts out of the tour bus and decides to road trip to Nashville with White Terry, and the rest of the group meets some hard-partying football players at a diner.10/19/2017
S1 • E3
No Good WeedCedric is honored at a charity dinner after donating a larger sum than he intended, while D.L. spends the day with a young fan who roasts him mercilessly.10/26/2017
S1 • E4
No Tickets, No PeaceCedric offers free tickets to a famous sports star, Charlie gives Cedric advice, and D.L.'s controversial comments to the paparazzi go viral.11/02/2017
S1 • E5
Black Wives MatterCedric and D.L. are forced to delay their plans when their wives show up in Miami, while Eddie, Charlie and George enjoy a crazy night out in the city.11/09/2017
S1 • E6
UnsuitableCedric gives George a suit for a television appearance, while White Terry becomes jealous of the limo driver's friendship with Charlie and Eddie.11/16/2017
S1 • E7
Weekend at Eddie'sThe group stays at Eddie's house in Las Vegas, and George and Charlie play golf with two women who don't know that they're celebrities.11/30/2017
S1 • E8
Shirts & SkinEddie starts selling bootleg tour shirts to turn a profit, and Charlie seduces a rich woman in exchange for watches and Beyonce tickets.12/07/2017
S1 • E9
L.A. Story, Pt. 1When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar leaves the guys to foot the bill for dinner, Charlie hatches a plan to get back at him, and Charlie and George perform sets at the Forum in L.A.12/14/2017
S1 • E10
L.A. Story, Pt. 2Cedric, D.L., Eddie and George panic when they discover that Charlie gave Kareem Abdul-Jabbar a bad seat at the show, and Kareem uses his connections to get revenge.12/21/2017
'The Comedy Get Down' is the first scripted comedy series about what really happens behind the scenes of a massive stand-up comedy tour featuring five legendary comics – George Lopez, DL Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin and Charlie Murphy. They’re hilarious, insane and unapologetic on stage, but the second they step off is when the real show begins. The storylines are based on actual events that have taken place not only on their wildly successful Comedy Get Down arena tour, but throughout the 25 plus years each has been a nationally headlining comedian. A workplace comedy at its core, the 30 minute, single-camera series explores the personal and professional relationships of these five comic titans as they navigate the challenges of life on the road: seedy venues, racist road managers, pushy wives, angry baby mamas, obsessive fans, demanding celebrities, shady politicians and more.
Cedric the Entertainer
American actor, comedian, director, and game show host. He has served as the host of It's Showtime at the Apollo, BET's Comic View during the 1993-1994 season and Def Comedy Jam in 1995. He is also known for costarring with Steve Harvey on The WB sitcom The Steve Harvey Show, portraying Eddie in the Barbershop films, and being one of the Original Kings of Comedy. He hosted the twelfth season of the daytime version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in the 2013-2014 television season. He currently stars in the TV Land original series The Soul Man, which will air its fifth and final season in 2016.
Charlie Murphy
American actor, comedian, voice artist, and writer. Murphy's first major role in a motion picture was in the 1993 film CB4, where he portrayed the antagonist, Gusto. In 2005, he appeared in King's Ransom (alongside Anthony Anderson and Jay Mohr). In 2014-15, Murphy played Vic on the Adult Swim live action show Black Jesus. He is most notable as being a writer and cast member of the Comedy Central sketch-comedy series Chappelle's Show. He is the older brother of Eddie Murphy.
D. L. HUGHLEY
American actor, political commentator, radio host and stand-up comedian. D.L. Hughley was the original host of “ET's Comic View from 1992 to 1993, the eponymous character on the ABC/UPN sitcom The Hughleys and was one of the Original Kings of Comedy. Additionally, he has been the host of CNN's D. L. Hughley Breaks the News, a correspondent for The Jay Leno Show on NBC, and a local radio personality and interviewer in New York City. In early 2013, D.L. Hughley landed in ninth place on Dancing With the Stars.
Eddie Griffin
American actor and comedian. Roles in such films as The Last Boy Scout (1991), Coneheads (1993), and Jason's Lyric (1994) soon led to his own hit comedy series Malcolm and Eddie (1996-2000), for which role he was nominated (1996) and won (2000) the NAACP Image Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. He also played the title character in the 2002 comedy film Undercover Brother as well as T.J. in the Deuce Bigalow films. Currently, Eddie can be found performing four nights a week at Rio Las Vegas and on tour during his days away from Vegas.
George Lopez
American comedian, actor, and talk show host. He is known for starring in his self-produced ABC sitcom George Lopez. His stand-up comedy examines race and ethnic relations, including Mexican American culture. Lopez has received several honors for his work and contributions to the Latino community, including the 2003 Imagen Vision Award, the 2003 Latino Spirit Award for Excellence in Television and the National Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Award. He was also named one of "The Top 25 Hispanics in America" by Time magazine in 2005.