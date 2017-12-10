Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

The Comedy Get Down
No Good Weed
Season 1 E 3 • 10/26/2017

Cedric is honored at a charity dinner after donating a larger sum than he intended, while D.L. spends the day with a young fan who roasts him mercilessly.

The Comedy Get Down
S1 • E1
N-Words with Friends

The tour's sponsor takes issue with the comedians use of the N-word, while Charlie sends White Terry on an important pie-related mission.
10/12/2017
The Comedy Get Down
S1 • E2
Get Off the Bus

Eddie opts out of the tour bus and decides to road trip to Nashville with White Terry, and the rest of the group meets some hard-partying football players at a diner.
10/19/2017
The Comedy Get Down
S1 • E3
10/26/2017
The Comedy Get Down
S1 • E4
No Tickets, No Peace

Nina informs the guys that controversial comments from D.L. and George have upset a powerful LBGTQ group.
11/02/2017
The Comedy Get Down
S1 • E5
Black Wives Matter

Cedric and D.L. are forced to delay their plans when their wives show up in Miami, while Eddie, Charlie and George enjoy a crazy night out in the city.
11/09/2017
The Comedy Get Down
S1 • E6
Unsuitable

Cedric gives George a suit for a television appearance, while White Terry becomes jealous of the limo driver's friendship with Charlie and Eddie.
11/16/2017
The Comedy Get Down
S1 • E7
Weekend at Eddie's

The group stays at Eddie's house in Las Vegas, and George and Charlie play golf with two women who don't know that they're celebrities.
11/30/2017
The Comedy Get Down
S1 • E8
Shirts & Skin

Eddie starts selling bootleg tour shirts to turn a profit, while Charlie seduces a rich woman in exchange for watches and Beyonce tickets.
12/07/2017
The Comedy Get Down
S1 • E9
L.A. Story, Pt. 1

When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar leaves dinner before paying the bill, Charlie gets revenge by giving him a bad seat for the group's show at The Forum in Los Angeles; Charlie and George perform.
12/14/2017
The Comedy Get Down
S1 • E10
L.A. Story, Pt. 2

After realizing that Charlie gave Kareem Abdul-Jabbar a bad seat at their show, the group scrambles for a solution before the basketball star can retaliate; Eddie, D.L. and Cedric perform.
12/21/2017
