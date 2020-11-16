The Comedy Get Down

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
UnsuitableSeason 1 E 6 • 11/16/2017
Cedric gives George a suit for a television appearance, while White Terry becomes jealous of the limo driver's friendship with Charlie and Eddie.
20:17
The Comedy Get DownS1 • E1N-Words with Friends
The tour's sponsor takes issue with the comedians use of the N-word, while Charlie sends White Terry on an important pie-related mission.
10/12/2017
20:29
The Comedy Get DownS1 • E2Get Off the Bus
Eddie opts out of the tour bus and decides to road trip to Nashville with White Terry, and the rest of the group meets some hard-partying football players at a diner.
10/19/2017
20:42
The Comedy Get DownS1 • E3No Good Weed
Cedric is honored at a charity dinner after donating a larger sum than he intended, while D.L. spends the day with a young fan who roasts him mercilessly.
10/26/2017
20:41
The Comedy Get DownS1 • E4No Tickets, No Peace
Nina informs the guys that controversial comments from D.L. and George have upset a powerful LBGTQ group.
11/02/2017
20:41
The Comedy Get DownS1 • E5Black Wives Matter
Cedric and D.L. are forced to delay their plans when their wives show up in Miami, while Eddie, Charlie and George enjoy a crazy night out in the city.
11/09/2017
20:41
The Comedy Get DownS1 • E6Unsuitable
Cedric gives George a suit for a television appearance, while White Terry becomes jealous of the limo driver's friendship with Charlie and Eddie.
11/16/2017
20:41
The Comedy Get DownS1 • E7Weekend at Eddie's
The group stays at Eddie's house in Las Vegas, and George and Charlie play golf with two women who don't know that they're celebrities.
11/30/2017
20:31
The Comedy Get DownS1 • E8Shirts & Skin
Eddie starts selling bootleg tour shirts to turn a profit, while Charlie seduces a rich woman in exchange for watches and Beyonce tickets.
12/07/2017
20:31
The Comedy Get DownS1 • E9L.A. Story, Pt. 1
When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar leaves dinner before paying the bill, Charlie gets revenge by giving him a bad seat for the group's show at The Forum in Los Angeles; Charlie and George perform.
12/14/2017
