'The Randown Podcast' Ep. 1: Featuring Roy Wood Jr. – Is Eminem Invited To The Cookout? And How Is Questlove Involved With The Series?

Plus, learn where the next pop-up concert will be.

Published 3 hours ago

Following last night's premiere of The Rundown With Robin Thede, Robin talks with The Daily Show's Roy Wood Jr. in the first installment of the "The Ran Down Podcast" to give us secrets on how everything came together for the premiere, whether or not Eminem will be invited to the cookout, and what we can expect in upcoming episodes of the show. 

It's flavor and realness for your ear. Take a listen below. 

Episode 1: Featuring Roy Wood, Jr. 

Catch The Rundown With Robin Thede only on BET, Thursdays at 11/10C.

(Photos from left: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage, John Sciulli/Getty Images for Politicon)

