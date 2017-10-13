'The Randown Podcast' Ep. 1: Featuring Roy Wood Jr. – Is Eminem Invited To The Cookout? And How Is Questlove Involved With The Series?

The Comme Up: David Bullock (Founder of 907 Agency)
Get the inside scoop on the ever-changing entertainment industry with David Bullock, who shares his experiences, secrets and influences with BET Digital about how he got his come up!
Following last night's premiere of The Rundown With Robin Thede, Robin talks with The Daily Show's Roy Wood Jr. in the first installment of the "The Ran Down Podcast" to give us secrets on how everything came together for the premiere, whether or not Eminem will be invited to the cookout, and what we can expect in upcoming episodes of the show.
It's flavor and realness for your ear. Take a listen below.
Episode 1: Featuring Roy Wood, Jr.
Catch The Rundown With Robin Thede only on BET, Thursdays at 11/10C.
