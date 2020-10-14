Tyler Perry's House of Payne

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Give and TakeSeason 7 E 22
When Lisa invites herself to stay with Ella and Curtis after a fight with Malik, the family forces the feuding couple to sit down and work things out.
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E12Lucky Cards
Curtis looks for his lucky playing cards in anticipation of a game with the guys, and Ella's relationship advice creates an awkward confrontation.
10/14/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E13Moving On
Ella accuses Miranda of trying to make Calvin jealous by going on a date with a professional football player, and Curtis hopes to use the athlete to get free tickets to games.
10/21/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E14Been a Long Time
Curtis enlists C.J. and Calvin to help plan a surprise birthday party for Ella, and Janine discovers a vape pen and weed mints in Jazmine's pockets.
10/28/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E15J. Boogie
Jazmine's insolent new boyfriend causes C.J. to lose his cool, and when Curtis is left alone with a vape pen, he decides to see what all the fuss is about.
11/04/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E16The Dinosaur and the Rabbit
After trying Jazmine's vape pen, Curtis gets extremely high, and Ella is confused by his odd behavior.
11/11/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E17Dark Thirty
Curtis and Ella continue to deal with their accidental highs, and C.J. confronts the dealer who gave the vape pen and weed mints to Jazmine in the first place.
11/18/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E18Out of Character
As Curtis and Ella's high lingers, Floyd, C.J. and Kaleb look for the vape pen and weed mints they used, and the next morning, Curtis and Ella make a promise to one another.
11/25/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E19The Package
Despite her dad's warnings, Kaleb keeps trying to see Jazmine, and Curtis asks Calvin to wait at his house for a mysterious package to arrive.
12/02/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E20If You Loved Me
Calvin grills Kaleb and Jazmine after catching them together at his parents' house, leading Jazmine to realize what kind of guy her boyfriend really is.
12/09/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E21The Big Game
C.J. tries to give Malik a lesson in compromise after Lisa takes over the only TV in the house, and Miranda makes it known to the family that she's going on a date.
12/16/2020
12/23/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E23Parenting 101
Miranda implores Curtis to babysit her son, C.J. pressures Malik to join the workforce, and Lisa and Malik get an unexpected crash course in parenting.
12/30/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E24Ya' Hearrrrd Me
Ella suspects there are deeper issues behind Lisa and Malik's fight over a toilet seat, and Curtis's relationship advice to his nephew backfires.
01/06/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E25Woman of the Night
Ella is disturbed by what she finds when she drops in on Malik and Lisa, Miranda makes assumptions about her dinner date with Calvin, and C.J. responds to a red alert.
01/13/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E1Whiplash
While recovering from his injuries, C.J. comes under investigation for his conduct during the fire, and Lisa feels judged by Malik's family.
05/25/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E2A Payneful Lesson
Calvin tries to impress Laura by cooking her an elegant meal, and C.J. resists his family's attempts to help him while he recuperates.
06/01/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E3All Lumped Together
Ella receives alarming news after a routine mammogram, and Malik is in danger of losing his scholarship after he's had to shoulder the responsibilities of his household.
06/09/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E4Back That Thang Up
Calvin and Floyd help Ella around the house, C.J. seeks alternative treatments for his back problems, and a car robbery takes everyone by surprise.
06/16/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E5Sauce Bosses
C.J. tries to talk Floyd out of selling the family barbecue sauce recipe, and Calvin grows concerned when he learns Miranda wants to buy a gun for protection.
06/22/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E6Missing Mustard Seeds
Curtis offers to cook for Ella's event after his harsh review prompts her caterer to cancel, and Malik alarms his family members with philosophical questions about life and religion.
06/30/2021
