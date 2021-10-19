Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E10
S8 • E10
Pow Wow at the PaynesAfter a police shooting at a music festival, Malik joins a protest to demand the release of bodycam footage, and Ella tries to be supportive of Lisa's jewelry-making ambitions.10/19/2021
S8 • E9
S8 • E9
Me Against the WorldElla plans a family game night, but things get awkward when Miranda shows up to the party, and Clarence suspects Floyd is trolling him online.10/12/2021
S8 • E8
S8 • E8
KarenCalvin's life is turned upside down when a white woman posts false theft accusations against him on social media, and C.J. is disappointed to learn that Malik doesn't vote.07/14/2021
S8 • E7
S8 • E7
In the Hot SeatAs Calvin and Laura prepare for premarital counseling, Curtis steps in to give them relationship advice of his own, which leaves the couple at odds with each other.07/07/2021
S8 • E6
S8 • E6
Missing Mustard SeedsCurtis offers to cook for Ella's event after his harsh review prompts her caterer to cancel, and Malik alarms his family members with philosophical questions about life and religion.06/30/2021
S8 • E5
S8 • E5
Sauce BossesC.J. tries to talk Floyd out of selling the family barbecue sauce recipe, and Calvin grows concerned when he learns Miranda wants to buy a gun for protection.06/22/2021
S8 • E4
S8 • E4
Back That Thang UpCalvin and Floyd help Ella around the house, C.J. seeks alternative treatments for his back problems, and a car robbery takes everyone by surprise.06/16/2021
S8 • E3
S8 • E3
All Lumped TogetherElla receives alarming news after a routine mammogram, and Malik is in danger of losing his scholarship after he's had to shoulder the responsibilities of his household.06/09/2021
S8 • E2
S8 • E2
A Payneful LessonCalvin tries to impress Laura by cooking her an elegant meal, and C.J. resists his family's attempts to help him while he recuperates.06/01/2021
S8 • E1
S8 • E1
WhiplashWhile recovering from his injuries, C.J. comes under investigation for his conduct during the fire, and Lisa feels judged by Malik's family.05/25/2021