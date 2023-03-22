Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Miranda and Calvin deal with the fallout of their split as C.J. and Janine experience the ups and downs of life with Hayden and Jayden.
S10 • E1
Like New MoneyAfter narrowly surviving the truck explosion, Curtis becomes convinced someone is out to get him, and Miranda helps Calvin get to the root of Junior's bad behavior at school.03/22/2023
S10 • E2
Just Payne Trippin'Jazmine's family is skeptical when she starts picking up habits and ideas from her young, free-thinking college professor, and Calvin and Miranda face a serious coparenting dilemma.03/29/2023
S10 • E3
Les Sexy SauceCurtis and Floyd swing into action to track down the thief who's been bootlegging Curtis's special homemade sauce, and Ella and Miranda help Malik and Lisa through a romantic rough patch.04/05/2023
S10 • E4
One-Legged Funeral DirectorCalvin suspects one of the main characters in Miranda's novel is based on him, and Curtis encourages Christian to be more physical on the soccer field.04/12/2023
S10 • E5
Forget Me NotThe family sees a different side of Curtis when he loses his memory, and C.J. goes too far in helping the twins with their science project.04/19/2023
S10 • E6
EncouragementJanine helps C.J. get into a healthy lifestyle after he fails a physical aptitude test at work, and dinner with Laura's parents goes downhill fast when Calvin's past comes to light.04/26/2023
S10 • E7
Balancing PayneTwo partnerships are put to the test when Laura fears she isn't a priority in Calvin's life and Floyd feels excluded by Curtis's independent plans for a new food truck and menu.05/03/2023
S10 • E8
Paynes in the ButtCurtis expects a financial windfall when he inherits two African sculptures from his late uncle, and C.J. and Janine disagree about how to discipline Hayden and Jayden.05/10/2023
S10 • E9
DeenaLisa introduces the Paynes to her materialistic, larger-than-life mom Deena when she shows up unannounced, and Ella and Miranda create a vlog to raise money for the church's help center.05/17/2023
S10 • E10
The New PraisersJazmine seeks Ella's guidance as she starts a Bible study group at her college, and Laura insists Calvin draws stronger boundaries with Miranda.05/24/2023