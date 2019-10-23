Tyler Perry's The Oval

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
The United Front Season 1 E 11 01/15/2020
After their explosive fight, Victoria and Hunter try to calm concerns among the White House staff, Gayle receives appalling news, and Richard and Nancy search for answers.
42:14
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E1The Pilot
Chaos ensues as the Franklin family prepares for the inauguration ball, Nancy's kind gesture backfires, Barry is caught off guard, and Lilly makes a risky choice.
10/23/2019
42:14
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E2Unforgettable
Barry defends his character, Lilly's decision puts her in a precarious situation, Victoria demands to know the truth, and Nancy and Sharon deal with an emergency.
10/30/2019
42:13
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E3Heat
Donald seeks answers from the man who followed his wife home, President Franklin greets a late-night visitor, and the first children irk the White House staff.
11/06/2019
42:15
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E4Rats Can Smell Poison
Jean deals with uncomfortable advances from Jason, the president confronts Richard about Gayle's accusation, and Agent Flint seeks info from the Winthrops' intruder.
11/13/2019
42:14
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E5Allies
Barry learns disturbing news about Ruth, Victoria invites Lilly along for an unusual shopping trip, Jason's behavior raises eyebrows, and Nancy makes a startling discovery.
11/20/2019
42:13
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E6Lab Rats
The hostility between President Franklin and Victoria reaches new heights, Barry forces Sharon to make a choice, and Jason helps Gayle devise a plan.
11/27/2019
42:15
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E7The Dark Sheep
Max gets caught in the middle of Hunter and Victoria's marital drama, Barry continues the search for his daughter, and Lilly is confronted with compromising photos.
12/04/2019
42:12
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E8Eye on the Sparrow
Barry blows Gayle's cover, Kyle makes a power grab, the secret service searches for Gayle, Sharon and Nancy learn new information, and Lilly has an unexpected guest.
12/11/2019
42:14
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E9The Fish Bowl
Richard comes to the rescue, Bobby pays Lilly a visit, Hunter gives Denise lucrative information, and Victoria's tumultuous relationship with Gayle takes a darker turn.
12/18/2019
42:11
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E10Going Black
Richard wrestles with guilt over his deadly mistake, Hunter and Denise are interrupted during a late-night rendezvous, and the staff carefully navigate first family drama.
01/08/2020
42:10
Tyler Perry's The Oval S1 • E11 The United Front
After their explosive fight, Victoria and Hunter try to calm concerns among the White House staff, Gayle receives appalling news, and Richard and Nancy search for answers.
01/15/2020
42:12
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E12Hidden Secrets
Bobby gives Lilly an urgent warning, Hunter tasks Kyle with a personal assignment, Victoria's mother pays a surprise visit, and Barry makes an incriminating discovery.
01/22/2020
44:17
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E13Fear of God
The evidence mounts against Barry, Kyle jumps into action to help out a dazed Hunter, Richard and Nancy are questioned, Lilly confronts Donald, and Sam calls in a favor.
05/06/2020
42:17
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E14One Time
Jean and Donald are drawn into the President's scandal, Barry is released from police custody, things heat up between Kareem and Sharon, and Lilly stands up to Victoria.
05/13/2020
42:17
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E15Clockwork
Barry and Kareem's fight yields collateral damage, Kyle makes veiled threats toward Jean, Sam and Max go on a fact-finding mission, and Donald and Kyle rehash the past.
05/20/2020
42:17
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E16The Dangerous Game
Kyle is concerned Lilly knows too much, Nancy learns the cause of Richard's injury, Victoria makes a startling discovery, and Donald tries to keep Lilly from leaving him.
05/27/2020
42:17
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E17Five Families
Donald tells Lilly who really runs the Franklin administration, Gayle enlists Jean to find out what happened to her boyfriend, and Hunter suspects Jason is spying on him.
06/03/2020
42:17
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E18Me and You
Victoria learns Hunter's secret and devises a plan to cover it up, Lilly tries to figure out who she can trust, and Nancy worries about Barry.
06/10/2020
42:15
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E19Clueless
Victoria comes to an arrangement with Donald, Kareem gives Sharon the dirt on Barry, Jake offers Barry an out, and a security breach at the White House leads to a discovery.
06/17/2020
42:20
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E20Call of Duty
Max and Yuma discover a smoking gun in the form of a blood-soaked mattress, Victoria propositions a White House staffer, and Gayle seeks a legal remedy to her unhappiness.
06/24/2020
