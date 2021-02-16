Tyler Perry's The Oval
S2 • E1
S2 • E1
A Little Girl TalkPriscilla questions Sam, Jason and Gayle balk at their grandma's authority, Nancy sees Richard's dark side, Hunter gets troubling news, Barry's plan backfires, and Diane protects a witness.02/16/2021
S2 • E2
Natural HabitatJason carries out another fatal plan, Richard tries to piece together a timeline, Bobby sets out to protect Max, Nancy turns to Priscilla for help, and Victoria makes a gruesome discovery.02/23/2021
S2 • E3
Wicked ThingsTyler Perry's The Oval: A new first family attends their inauguration and moves into the White House when a series of events threatens the security and livelihood of the President's family and the staff.03/02/2021
S2 • E4
The FencerDenise, Bobby, Lilly and Max discuss a plan of action, Sam is concerned about Priscilla's behavior, Nancy has a realization about the mystery money, and Hunter and Victoria confront Jason.03/09/2021
S2 • E5
A Stranger at HomeJason reveals the truth about what happened on the flight, Richard escalates a workplace flirtation, and a new pharmacy employee has information that could help Barry find Callie.03/16/2021
S2 • E6
Malicious IntentPriscilla grows increasingly suspicious about Jean's disappearance, Sam receives an unexpected offer, Nancy discovers a secret, and Kyle is apprehensive about Lilly's return.03/23/2021
S2 • E7
Hidden SecretsAllan is sworn to secrecy, Sam considers Victoria's offer, Jean's boyfriend finds her home ransacked, Barry confronts Sharon, Jason sees a psychologist, and Kyle catches Lilly by surprise.03/30/2021
S2 • E8
Don't Believe Your EyesVictoria's relationship with Jason worsens, Donald arranges a meeting with a disgruntled former staffer, Richard prepares for his date, and Sam gets more info about the Rakudushis.04/06/2021
S2 • E9
Political JunkiePricilla searches for Jean, Jason makes Allan uncomfortable, Victoria tries to intimidate Ellie, Richard goes on his date with Freda, and Dale makes a connection with Kyle.04/13/2021
S2 • E10
The MasterBobby preaches patience to Max, Dale tends to Kyle, Victoria makes her intentions known to Sam, Barry contacts the Rakudushis, and Jason lets Allan in on a secret.04/20/2021