Tyler Perrys House of Pain and Assisted Living

NEW YORK — February 4, 2020 — BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios announce the return of the hit series, “TYLER PERRY’S HOUSE OF PAYNE” which has begun production on its seventh season. The hilarious comedy about retired fire chief Curtis Payne (LaVan Davis) and his lovely wife Ella (Cassi Davis Patton) picks up five years later as they continue to navigate the problems of life with their quirky modern-day family. Production is also underway for the new sitcom, “TYLER PERRY’S ASSISTED LIVING.” After losing his job, Jeremy (Na’im Lynn), a patriarch of a young family with teenage children, decides to move to the backwoods of Georgia to help his crazy grandfather. Grandpa Vinny (J. Anthony Brown) has foolishly purchased a terribly run-down home for the elderly and he is in way over his head, but comedy ensues as Mr. Brown (David Mann) and Cora (Tamela Mann) show up at the right time as needy investors. Both series are set to premiere on BET in summer 2020.

“TYLER PERRY’S HOUSE OF PAYNE” and “TYLER PERRY’S ASSISTED LIVING” are executive produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed will also serve as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.

ABOUT THE “TYLER PERRY’S HOUSE OF PAYNE” CAST:

LaVan Davis portrays Curtis Payne, the patriarch who is not afraid to speak his mind. Devoted husband to Ella and stern father to son, Calvin. He loves his family very much but prefers not to deal with them.

Cassi Davis Patton portrays Ella Payne the matriarch who has a kind heart and a great sense of humor. She loves caring for her family and knows how to keep Curtis in line.

Lance Gross portrays Calvin Payne the only child of Curtis and Ella. He is a devoted father to Calvin Jr. and Christian. Calvin has long struggled with finding his place but never lacks for trying.

Demetria McKinney portrays Janine Payne who is married to CJ and is the mother of their four children. Janine had a past history with drug addiction, but with the support of her family overcame great odds and got the help she needed.

China Anne McClain portrays Jazmine Payne, the daughter of CJ and Janine. Jazmine is the apple of her father’s eye. She has faced the challenges of growing up and going to college. She was known to have a sarcastic side and to employ sly plans to get what she wanted as a little girl.

Larramie “Doc” Shaw portrays Malik Payne the eldest son of CJ and Janine. He is smart but has unknowingly become a smaller version of his great-uncle Curtis.

Keshia Knight Pulliam portrays Miranda who is married to Calvin, but they have had marriage problems. She is the stepmom to Calvin Jr. and is the mother of baby Christian.

And Allen Payne as CJ Payne who is the nephew of Curtis and Ella, who raised him. He married his high school sweetheart, Janine and is the proud father of Malik, Jazmine, and twins Jayden and Hayden. CJ is the Fire Chief Commissioner.

ABOUT THE “TYLER PERRY’S ASSISTED LIVING” CAST:

David Mann plays Mr. Brown who reluctantly invests in a dilapidated assisted living facility. He agrees because he has deep-seated animosity towards Vinny, the current owner.

Tamela Mann plays Cora, Mr. Brown’s daughter who falls in love with the assisted living facility. She thinks it will be a good investment for herself and her father.

J. Anthony Brown plays Vinny, Jeremy’s grandfather. Vinny is living in a rundown assisted living facility and is growing weed.

Na’im Lynn plays Jeremy who recently got laid off unexpectedly and travels to rural Georgia with his family to visit his grandfather.

Courtney Nichole plays Leah, Jeremy’s supportive wife. When she realizes that it may be Jeremy’s inheritance, she suggests that they stay in Georgia and fix up and run the assisted living building.

Tayler Buck plays Sandra, Leah and Jeremy’s daughter who is a typical phone-obsessed teenager.

Alex Henderson plays Philip, Leah and Jeremy’s son who is a typical loudmouth teenager.

About BET Networks

BET Networks, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news, and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in nearly 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa, and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET Networks around the globe.

ABOUT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS

Tyler Perry Studios is a state-of-the-art film and television production facility founded in 2006 by actor, producer, filmmaker, playwright, and philanthropist Tyler Perry. Located in Atlanta, Georgia on the historic grounds of the former Fort McPherson army base, the new 330-acre campus is one of the largest production studios in the country. It boasts a variety of shooting locations including 40 buildings on the national register of historic places, 12 purpose-built sound stages, 200 acres of green space and an expansive backlot.

