New Pictures Of Rick Ross’ Adorable Newborn Will Give You All Of The Feels

The newest addition to Rick Ross’ family has finally made her big reveal on social media.
Fitness model Briana Camille took to Instagram sharing new photos of the one-month-old daughter she shares with the MMG rap star. She even threw in an adorable daddy and me moment between the music mogul and his new daughter.
While deets on the baby’s name and official birth date have been kept under wraps, Ross’ eldest daughter, Tay, has been sharing sneak peeks of her baby sis on social media.
Rick Ross and Briana Camille welcomed their new baby girl in early September.
