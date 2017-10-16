New Pictures Of Rick Ross’ Adorable Newborn Will Give You All Of The Feels

New Pictures Of Rick Ross’ Adorable Newborn Will Give You All Of The Feels

There’s an ‘aww’ worthy daddy and me moment between the rapper and his new daughter.

Published 3 hours ago

The newest addition to Rick Ross’ family has finally made her big reveal on social media.

Fitness model Briana Camille took to Instagram sharing new photos of the one-month-old daughter she shares with the MMG rap star. She even threw in an adorable daddy and me moment between the music mogul and his new daughter.

💛💛💛 #BHR

A post shared by 👑Briana Camille👑🇵🇦 (@therealbrianacamille) on

❤️ overflow

A post shared by 👑Briana Camille👑🇵🇦 (@therealbrianacamille) on

You're my honey bunch sugar plum pumpy umpy umpkin you're my sweetie pie🙇🏼‍♀️ 💞💕 #BHR

A post shared by 👑Briana Camille👑🇵🇦 (@therealbrianacamille) on

While deets on the baby’s name and official birth date have been kept under wraps, Ross’ eldest daughter, Tay, has been sharing sneak peeks of her baby sis on social media.

isn’t she just adorable?😢

A post shared by Tay🎨✨ (@mmg_princess) on

Rick Ross and Briana Camille welcomed their new baby girl in early September.

Written by Jasmine Washington

