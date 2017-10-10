Masika Kalysha Shares The Secret To Her Daughter's Long And Healthy Hair

A mother's love is has no limit. It's no surprise when it comes to their bundles of joy, moms want nothing less than the best. But what happens when she can't find what she wants? She makes it! Case in point, Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star Masika Kalysha. In a recent post on Instagram showing off her daughter's hair, Masika shared her frustration with finding the perfect moisturizer for her 1-year-old daughter, Khari Barbie.

"I couldn’t find a product gentle enough yet effective enough, that I felt good about putting on my daughters hair," previously shared. Completely sick of searching for perfection, Masika continued the post sharing she decided to make her own. "So I made my own all organic formula! I’ve been making @kharibarbie’s hair oils in my kitchen since she was 10 months old. And now I’m making them for you guys and your families," she explained. And seems like the hard work is paying off — look at how beautiful her hair looks below!

The product, Khari Barbie Hair: Everyday Baby ($20 to $45), was "created to maintain healthy, more manageable hair and to leave the hair and scalp well conditioned, nourished and moisturized to support elasticity to minimize breakage while detangling. It provides a protective layer that improves the appearance of the hair. It promotes healthy hair growth. Mild enough for your little ones but powerful enough to use on your whole family," according to Khari Barbie Beauty.

Sounds like something we can get into. Moms, would you try this for the whole fam?

Written by Tweety Elitou