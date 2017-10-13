See MUA Patrick Starrr Transform This Model Into A RiRi Look-A-Like

Not too many moons ago, Rihanna turned up to her UK Fenty Beauty launch in a look that took our breath away — and immediately became our new screensaver. The 'fit in question was a tulle princess dress designed by Molly Goddard, a ginormous, heart-shaped Chopard diamond necklace, and some Fenty Beauty mono lilac makeup. Which instantly made us question why we haven't been wearing mono lilac makeup every day of our lives? Others seem as deeply and emotionally moved by this glam as us, thank Rihzus. And makeup artist (MUA) Patrick Starrr even recreated the look on a model that ended up turning into literally a clone of Rihanna by the end. Um, sign us up!!!

Luckily for Andele Lara, the subject of this tutorial, she bears a slight resemblance to RiRi to begin with, no doubt helpful in achieving the look in its fullest expression. The 15-minute long video showcases Starrr transforming Lara into a RiRi clone using Fenty Beauty's new Galaxy Collection, out today at FentyBeauty.com or a Sephora store near you!

Unluckily for our wallets, but luckily for our faces, Fenty Beauty's new Galaxy Collection is out now. Shout out pay day for allowing us to give Rihanna all our money on site. This new holiday collection adds even more options to the already famously versatile makeup line that's been praised for its radical inclusivity. Compared to the last drop, Rih dialed up the sparkle in this collection so you can get that "Trophy Wife"-esque glow all over your face. "Glitter on glitter on glitter. That's what the Galaxy Collection is all about. No exception," reads a quote from Rihanna Fenty Beauty website. OK, tell us how you really feel, girl! Peep the full line up below:

(Photo: Fenty Beauty)















Notably, there is a significant expansion of lippie offerings. The inaugural Fenty Beauty launch saw the inclusion of a singular, universal lip product: the Gloss Bomb. With the Galaxy Collection, Rih debuts shimmery "Cosmic Glosses" and "Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipsticks," which both retail for an affordable $19 a pop. Another item we have our eyes on is the mesmerizing "2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner" which boasts different intensities of glitter, depending on whether you blend the product or not. Watch below to see the transformation from "lowkey metallic to highkey glitter". It's honestly wild.

We did NOT come to play with the #GALAXYCOLLECTION. Our 2-IN-1 GLITTER RELEASE EYELINER = next level sparkle. Swipe through to see how it goes from lowkey metallic to highkey glitter ✨✨✨ A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on Oct 11, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

See you in the lines at Sephora, ladies!!!

Written by BET Staff