Find Out Why Birdman Plans On Removing His Face Tats

The "love makeover" continues.

Published 10 hours ago

Damn, love is a hell of a drug!

It appears that Birdman continues to redefine his image after removing his platinum grill earlier this week. Is Toni Braxton behind this grown man evolution?

Takin tattoos off my face #livinlegend #lifestyle #RICHLIFE #Bryanwilliams #kali

A post shared by Birdman5star (@birdman5star) on

The Cash Money CEO shared his plans of removing his face tattoos via Instagram, informing fans, "Takin tattoos off my face #livinlegend #lifestyle #RICHLIFE #Bryanwilliams #kali."

We can speculate for sure now marriage is possibly in his future. Gucci Mane had his iconic ice cream tat removed from his face as part of his image evolution, and now getting married. We may be reaching with this theory, but just think about it!

In the meantime Stunnaman, we will just wait on the big reveal until further notice.

Written by Maurice Marcel

(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for BET)

