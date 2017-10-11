See Birdman's Brand New Pearly Whites

Hold up! Is Birdman the latest rapper to ditch his $100K-plus platinum grill for permanent teeth? Decide for yourself:

Yep, that's right. In between beefing with every rapper in the game, the Stunnaman himself posted a selfie rocking his real teeth. This is the first time we've seen his grill-free smile in over a decade.

Fans are speculating that this grill-less debut is a result of his growing public relationship with the breathtaking beauty Toni Braxton. Why? Because of his captioned hashtag #shekeepan***asmiling, obviously.