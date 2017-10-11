See Birdman's Brand New Pearly Whites

Hold up! Is Birdman the latest rapper to ditch his $100K-plus platinum grill for permanent teeth? Decide for yourself:
Yep, that's right. In between beefing with every rapper in the game, the Stunnaman himself posted a selfie rocking his real teeth. This is the first time we've seen his grill-free smile in over a decade.
Fans are speculating that this grill-less debut is a result of his growing public relationship with the breathtaking beauty Toni Braxton. Why? Because of his captioned hashtag #shekeepan***asmiling, obviously.
Take notes, guys, we all need a sexy woman like Toni, who just turned 50, to help us switch up our lifestyle.
Birdman, glad you took time away from your beef with Lil Wayne (and now, apparently Rick Ross) to bust a smile!
(Photo: Erika Goldring/WireImage/Getty Images)
