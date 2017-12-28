See The $15 Hair Secret Angela Simmons and JuJu Have In Common

Angela Simmons has showed out on the 'gram in many different hairstyles, but nothing stuns us as much as her natural hair.
She's been a part of the "long hair, don't care" crew for a minute but we've been dying to know her #growthgoal secrets. Now we know!
Receipts below:
Despite her recent breakup, Love & Hip Hop: New York’s Juliet "Juju" C. showed off her natural hair not too long ago (and let us in on her favorite products to use). Turns out, Angela is using the same product line, too!
Looks like both ladies are embracing CURLS Cashmere & Caviar Collection's latest launch, which they both deem an "affordable luxury."
In our book, looks like these products are a must-have because both Angela and Juju are serving up curls for the girls. Would you give this collection a go? Let us know in the comments below.
COMMENTS