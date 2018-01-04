Masika Kalysha Taunts Her Haters By Showing Off Her Natural Hair Fresh Out The Shower

Twitter Decided To Ring In The New Year By Hilariously Dragging Steve Harvey’s NYE Outfit
Back in October, Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star Masika Kalysha, gave many moms #hairgoals for their little ones when she showed off how long her 1-year-old daughter with rapper Fetty Wap's natural hair was.
Babygirl Khari Barbie has inches! And now we know she got it from her mama thanks to a recent Instagram post by Masika showing off her long and healthy hair.
Turns out, the video is actually is from a "few months ago," but shows the results she experienced after three months of using her Khari Barbie Beauty oil blends, which retails for $20 to $40.
"My hair is sooooo long and healthy," she happily shared in the caption. "And @kharibarbie’s hair is down to her pull ups!"
"I couldn’t find a product gentle enough yet effective enough, that I felt good about putting on my daughters hair," Masika previously shared in an Instagram post confessing why she decided to make her own product.
"So, I made my own all organic formula! I’ve been making @kharibarbie’s hair oils in my kitchen since she was 10 months old. And now, I’m making them for you guys and your families," she explained.
From the looks of her length, we'd take it that her work is paying off. Masika even promised she's going to post another video with her progress this week.
Needless to say, we will be stalking her page for the updates.
