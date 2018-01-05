The Internet Is Now Accusing Amara La Negra Of Excessive Tanning And Melanin Injections

Some opinions are best kept to yourself.

As if there wasn't already enough drama surrounding Amara La Negra for embracing being "Afro-Latina" to self-proclaimed producer Young Hollywood — now people are literally coming for her blackness.

ICYMI: During the Love and Hip Hop Miami premiere, Young Hollywood told the beautiful Dominican artist that she needed to be "less Macy Gray and more Beyoncé," before calling her "Nutella Queen."

See the painful conversation for yourself below: