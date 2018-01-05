The Internet Is Now Accusing Amara La Negra Of Excessive Tanning And Melanin Injections

Twitter Decided To Ring In The New Year By Hilariously Dragging Steve Harvey’s NYE Outfit
He was compared to everything from Olivia Pope to a Batman villain.
Some opinions are best kept to yourself.
As if there wasn't already enough drama surrounding Amara La Negra for embracing being "Afro-Latina" to self-proclaimed producer Young Hollywood — now people are literally coming for her blackness.
ICYMI: During the Love and Hip Hop Miami premiere, Young Hollywood told the beautiful Dominican artist that she needed to be "less Macy Gray and more Beyoncé," before calling her "Nutella Queen."
See the painful conversation for yourself below:
The ignorance is real, even in 2018.
Even though she received a ton of support for standing about her rich-in-melanin complexion, the criticism didn't stop internet trolls for referring to her as the "fake Spanish girl," accusing her of "Blackface" and even of using melanin injections to darken her skin!
Here's where the allegations were brought to her attention:
Determined to crush the negative feedback, the 27-year-old entertainer posted a #TBT beauty pageant clip from her childhood. She poked fun at the hurtful rumors saying yes, she was born in a “Black Face Body!” and yes, she's "always been naturally curvy [with] hips, thighs, [and] butt."
Honestly, it's so annoying to know that even in 2018 we still have to explain that Black beauty comes in different shades and colors. It's refreshing to see that Amara is standing up for those with darker complexions with confidence and sass.
While we are upset she had to endure the pressures of having to explain her melanin, some good did come of it. We are now aware that she has been doing beauty pageants, working on TV, commercials, etc. since she was 4-years-old — and yes, her hair was all down her back!
Our final thoughts: don't let anyone stop your #BlackGirlMagic!
(Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for VH1/Viacom)
He was compared to everything from Olivia Pope to a Batman villain.
Fetty Wap rocked this look, too.
COMMENTS