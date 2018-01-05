The Internet Is Now Accusing Amara La Negra Of Excessive Tanning And Melanin Injections

See how she's responding to the latest criticism.

Published 8 hours ago

Some opinions are best kept to yourself. 

As if there wasn't already enough drama surrounding Amara La Negra for embracing being "Afro-Latina" to self-proclaimed producer Young Hollywood — now people are literally coming for her blackness.

ICYMI: During the Love and Hip Hop Miami premiere, Young Hollywood told the beautiful Dominican artist that she needed to be "less Macy Gray and more Beyoncé," before calling her "Nutella Queen."

See the painful conversation for yourself below:

The ignorance is real, even in 2018. 

Even though she received a ton of support for standing about her rich-in-melanin complexion, the criticism didn't stop internet trolls for referring to her as the "fake Spanish girl," accusing her of "Blackface" and even of using melanin injections to darken her skin!

Here's where the allegations were brought to her attention:

Determined to crush the negative feedback, the 27-year-old entertainer posted a #TBT beauty pageant clip from her childhood. She poked fun at the hurtful rumors saying yes, she was born in a “Black Face Body!” and yes, she's "always been naturally curvy [with] hips, thighs, [and] butt."

Well Yea I guess I was Born in a “Black Face Body!” Its funny that I even have to go through this and show you baby pictures or videos to prove to blogs and people on social media that my skin color is not airbrushed or spray tanned nor do I take melanin shots to be black! This shit is hilarious 😂 however this is one of my favorite baby videos. I started when I was four years old doing beauty pageants, working on TV, commercials, etc. I have always been sassy & confident! Iv always been Naturally curvy Hips, Thighs, butt lol Thanks Mom/Dad lmao.. and Yess Thats My Hair! Back Then I used Braids... ( These days you gotta explain it all... Im Being Questioned every single part of my body 🤣🤣🤣)

A post shared by A M A R A "LA NEGRA" (@amaralanegraaln) on

Honestly, it's so annoying to know that even in 2018 we still have to explain that Black beauty comes in different shades and colors. It's refreshing to see that Amara is standing up for those with darker complexions with confidence and sass.

While we are upset she had to endure the pressures of having to explain her melanin, some good did come of it. We are now aware that she has been doing beauty pageants, working on TV, commercials, etc. since she was 4-years-old — and yes, her hair was all down her back! 

Our final thoughts: don't let anyone stop your #BlackGirlMagic!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for VH1/Viacom)

