Hol' Up: Is Kylie Jenner Showing Blac Chyna Some Love By Wearing This Twinning Hair Look?

Are we peeping the next hair trend of 2018? We think so.
Say goodbye to the super blunt bobs of 2017, because as we scroll down our timelines we think it's safe to say that our fave celebrities have gotten the memo about the "It" style of the year. Enter the year of sky-high ponytail.
Excited to show off how they are rocking their sexy manes, celebs have been continuously taking to the 'gram to show off their new 'do. Even Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna got in on the look— yeah, they're twinning in more ways than one!
Yesterday, Kylie Jenner showed off her new 'do and reveal that she will be dropping new lip kit colors next week—including the hot red color she's wearing called "BOSS."
Last week, Blac Chyna posted a photo of herself with a longtime friend rocking the same high ponytail hairstyle—and fans can't help but bring up how Chyna did it first. Here we go again.
ICYMI: This wouldn't be the first time a Kardashian was caught twinning with their former sister-in-law. Many were saying Kim K channeled her inner Chyna with this icy blonde wig.
Those within the KarJenner camp are not the only ones on trend, "L&HHNY" reality star JuJu was also spotted celebrating her birthday in the same hairstyle. Receipts below:
Wayment?! Even our girl Keyshia Ka'oir got in on the trend to promote her full lace units. See her slay below:
Our verdict: issa look! And, we're already planning to see far more celebrities twinning with the style that needs plenty of bundles to achieve.
What do you think about the look that Hollywood clearly loves? Drop a line in the comments.
