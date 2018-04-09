Boss Moves: Kerry Washington Is Launching Two Makeup Palettes For Under $13

Last week, Inglot announced that they will be launching a 70-piece collection with J.Lo . Now, Neutrogena has also seen the light and is partnering with long-time brand ambassador Kerry Washington to launch her own set up makeup palettes.

Her makeup artist, Carola Gonzalez , applied both palettes to create Kerry’s fresh and flirty beauty look for the Vanity Fair Oscar party below.

Like RiRi, Kerry was very involved in the inception of her first foray into makeup. She worked closely with R&D on perfecting every shade to creating meaningful names for each (such as Captivating, Confident and Grateful) as well.

“I love being an ambassador for the company, but I really love being a creative consultant because I get to interact with our product from beginning to end and I get to meet everybody along the way who makes the product a success,” she told People Style.