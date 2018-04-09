Boss Moves: Kerry Washington Is Launching Two Makeup Palettes For Under $13

Finally, brands get it that inclusivity wins!
Last week, Inglot announced that they will be launching a 70-piece collection with J.Lo. Now, Neutrogena has also seen the light and is partnering with long-time brand ambassador Kerry Washington to launch her own set up makeup palettes.
According to Madame Noire, the Neutrogena Essential Eye Palette by Kerry Washington ($12.99) is equipped with five neutral shades that come with a built in-primer. The Neutrogena Essential Cheek Palette by Kerry Washington ($9.99) comes with a blush, bronzer and highlighter that are dermatologist approved.
Her makeup artist, Carola Gonzalez, applied both palettes to create Kerry’s fresh and flirty beauty look for the Vanity Fair Oscar party below.
Like RiRi, Kerry was very involved in the inception of her first foray into makeup. She worked closely with R&D on perfecting every shade to creating meaningful names for each (such as Captivating, Confident and Grateful) as well.
“I love being an ambassador for the company, but I really love being a creative consultant because I get to interact with our product from beginning to end and I get to meet everybody along the way who makes the product a success,” she told People Style.
“It should feel like a bit of luxury in your life, but it shouldn’t be hard. That’s where the idea of the Essential palettes comes from: It’s something that you can put in your purse and know that you’ve got what you need.”
Will you be supporting Kerry's new launch? Hit us up!
(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS