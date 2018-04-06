That Rihanna Reign Won't Let Up: Fenty Beauty's Latest Drop is EVERYTHING!

“Beach Please!” That's exactly what you'll be saying after you see Rihanna's latest Fenty Beauty drop for summer 2018. The internet has been losing their minds after she teased #BodyLava (a liquid body glitter with sublime shimmer) earlier this month. But, now you can cop that—along with her new angled brush and girly glitter pom-pom right.this.second.

Yep, now you can officially "shine bright like a diamond" just like RiRi. Today (April 6), Fenty Beauty inducted a few new products into the family. First up, the gel-based Body Lava Body Luminizer ($59) available in two shades, "WHO NEEDS CLOTHES?!” (a radiant rose gold) and "BROWN SUGAR" (a rose gold bronze). Plus, both boast a floral vanilla scent that smells good enough to eat.

Next, the Face & Body Kabuki Brush 160 ($34), a custom designed angled brush designed to effortlessly blend both liquid and powder formulas. If you are one of Rihanna’s 61.M IG followers, you may remember when she did a mini tutorial of her new additions in action. Missed it? Don't worry, before heading to her Fenty Beauty launch in last night in Milan, she took to the 'gram once again to flex her beauty skills. See how she blends in Body Lava effortlessly with her Kabuki Brush:

Last but not least, Fenty's Fairy Bomb Glittering Pom-Pom ($42) is a body luminizer like you’ve never seen before. This plush rose gold colored puff, "ROSÉ ON ICE," aims to instantly give your body a glittery shine and is infused with a vanilla coconut smell.

If you like what you see, you better head to Sephora, Sephora.com or FentyBeauty.com before they sell out! And to those who've supported her brand from jump, Rihanna shared a special message via Instagram: "Thank you for all your enthusiasm and support for the brand! It’s sincere and I love that sh*t!" Will you be adding Body Lava to your wish list or nah? Let us know in the comments below.

Written by Tweety Elitou